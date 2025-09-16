Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru’s Copitas Strikes A New Note With Its Music-Led Menu

There are bars, and then there are destinations where every sip is an encounter with artistry. At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, Copitas has long stood as the latter. Perched on the 21st floor, it was the city’s first bar to feature on the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best list. Today, it turns a new page in its story with the launch of a music-inspired menu, a collection that harmonises sound and flavour in ways that are both unexpected and deeply immersive.

The idea stems from the centuries-old relationship between cocktails and music. Just as speakeasies of the jazz age gave us the Martini and Havana’s clubs paired salsa with rum, Copitas charts a journey through the sounds that shaped eras of drinking. The new menu takes guests on a journey from the jazz age of the 1920s to the energy of disco and the beats of modern electronica. Each cocktail is designed as a tribute to a genre and it reimagines the dialogue for Bengaluru, pairing cocktails with eras and genres, inviting guests not just to sip, but to listen.

“At Four Seasons, our philosophy has always been to craft experiences that stay with guests long after they leave. Copitas has consistently set benchmarks for Bengaluru’s cocktail culture, but with this menu we wanted to go further,” says Kazim Mehdi, Director of Food & Beverage at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. “Music and cocktails have always shared a quiet dialogue. One evokes memory, the other lingers on the palate. With this menu, we bring that dialogue to life in a way that is tangible, artistic, and multi-sensory. It is a collection for those who appreciate craft but also rhythm, for those who understand that a night at Copitas is as much about what you hear as what you taste.”

Among the highlights is Rasamary, a bold tribute to pop music. Clean vodka meets smoky peated malt, layered with tangy tomato and rasam powder, while lemongrass and chili add a playful beat—refreshing, vibrant, and unapologetically local. Equally striking is Shokunin, inspired by disco’s flamboyant rhythm. Gin and Campari lay down the groove, while cacao nibs, coffee, and beetroot bring indulgent depth, creating what the team calls “a chocolaty, tropical cocktail with a smooth finish.”





For Bar Manager Sher Thakur, who has led the choreography of this new menu, the standout remains Chord and Crisp. “This collection was designed for those who live and breathe music. Chord and Crisp is my personal favourite. Vodka sets the rhythm, thyme and Parmesan bring savoury depth, and watermelon and lime add balance. It is soulful, clean, and herbaceous, much like the blues itself.”





In keeping with the Four Seasons ethos, the menu itself is a tactile artwork. Crafted in folds reminiscent of vintage greeting cards, it pairs cocktail stories with illustrations of local ingredients and collectible CD-style coasters featuring lyric fragments. It is as much a keepsake as it is a menu.



With this new chapter, Copitas reinforces why it remains the definitive address for cocktail artistry in Bengaluru. Here, a night out is not simply about a drink in hand. It is about a score of flavours, a rhythm of storytelling, and an experience that lingers long after the music fades.

For reservations, call: 080 4522 2222







