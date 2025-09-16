Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru Unveils Light Within, Light Beyond:  A Spirituality-Themed Art Showcase

Art and spirituality find a seamless harmony in Light Within, Light Beyond, the newest rotating exhibition at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. Presented as part of the Curated by CUR8–Art Gallery initiative, the showcase is more than a display of artworks; it is an immersive journey into the transcendental. Bringing together a diverse group of artists, the exhibition traces pathways of contemplation, devotion, and illumination, inviting viewers to look inward even as they experience the divine on canvas.



Inspired by moments of stillness, sacred traditions, and lived experiences some of which were drawn directly from the artist’s time in Banaras, the exhibition becomes a meditation on the universal search for light, both inner and beyond. It reflects how sacred geographies, spiritual practices, and fleeting moments of everyday devotion can stir the imagination, guiding the hand of the artist as much as the heart of the viewer. Each work on display becomes a bridge between the physical and the metaphysical, reminding us that art, like spirituality, is both a deeply personal journey and a shared human experience.



Among the highlights is Varanasi Sadhu by Paramesh Paul, a vivid portrayal of the ghats of Banaras where glowing reds and oranges capture the city’s spiritual fervour. Equally compelling is Diviyam – The Divine Perception by Madhavi Joshi, a series that draws upon Hindu iconography and the symbolism of nature to create canvases suffused with meditative energy. Manoj Das’s Radha brings forth the romance of Krishna through sweeping strokes and emotive colours, while Journeys by Kotegadde Ravi reflects his deep engagement with Indian mythology and spiritual exploration. Completing the collection is Tanay Kumar’s watercolour Manu Temple – Manali, which captures the serenity of temple architecture, where earth and sky seem to dissolve into quiet contemplation.



With Light Within, Light Beyond, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru once again transforms into more than a luxury address, its corridors and dining spaces become sanctuaries of reflection, inviting guests to pause, connect, and seek inspiration through art, with the showcase on view until the end of September.



Date: On view till September 30.

Venue: CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru