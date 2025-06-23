Ta.Ma.Sha: Asian Veg Café Brings A Slice Of Seoul To Secunderabad

“When we picked this location in Gunrock, I knew I was coming home,” says A.K. Solanky, co-founder of Ta.Ma.Sha – Asian Veg Café, smiling as he looks around the charming retro space. “I grew up here in Secunderabad. This area is army-dominated, and there are a lot of old-timers. I thought—why not create something that both older and younger generations can relate to?”

That thought sparked the eclectic interiors of Ta.Ma.Sha. “We retained parts of the old building—it has character. Then we added modern touches. Musical instruments, vintage books, and retro décor sit alongside clean Asian elements. The idea was to mix nostalgia with what’s trending—like Korean food and K-pop culture. So while there’s a strong retro feel, it also connects with the new crowd.”

But why pure vegetarian? “Honestly, I turned vegetarian in 2016,” he says. “I was a chef for 15 years. I worked in the US, Canada, Thailand. In Thailand, I thought, let’s make the shift. And then I stuck to it.”

Solanky, who specialised in teppanyaki cooking and travelled extensively across Asia, noticed a gap. “There’s no café that’s pure vegetarian and Asian. There are veg restaurants, but not one that offers Asian street-style food in a café format. So we thought—let’s do it. It was a risky call, especially in Hyderabad, where biryani rules. But we believed there was space for it.”

To appeal to even non-vegetarians, Solanky has added mock meats to the cuisine at the cafe. “People are becoming mindful. Many take a day off meat now. So we use high-protein vegetarian alternatives like tofu, paneer, and mock meat. And believe it or not, non-vegetarians have become regulars too.”

The name Ta.Ma.Sha has its own story. “Tamasha, in its literal sense, means fun, mockery or even a bit of a drama. When we started offering Asian food in veg, people said—“Are you crazy? Korean food without meat?” It was a bit of a tamasha, so we embraced the name. But I also dug deeper—‘Ma’ in many languages means mother, ‘Sha’ in Mandarin means power, and ‘Ta’ is about femininity. So it’s also a tribute to the strength of women.”

Ta.Ma.Sha’s best-sellers? “Ramen—without a doubt. We have different types—cheese-based, kimchi-based, spicy. The Japanese Katsu Curry with sticky rice is a hit too.” Then there’s the Paprika Pizza, Veg Patty Burger, and Plant-Based Burger. People also love the Spicy Mushroom Bao, Burmese Parcels, and the Spinach Rolls. The accompanying salads are really flavourful.

And for the beverage lovers? “Cucumber coolers, rose-infused drinks, and the ‘Spicy Girl’ drink are a hit. Plus, I am a trained barista—I worked with Barista and Tata Coffee, even helped launch Barista in India. So we ensure our coffee is top-notch.”

Why not open in the ever-expanding Madhapur or Kondapur? “That was the obvious route,” he admits. “But I wanted to come back to this part of the city. There’s nothing here. If you are from Secunderabad, your best option is to drive to Begumpet or beyond for a hangout. We are filling that gap,” he says beaming with pride.

As for training chefs in authentic Asian flavours, he says, “I spent two months before the launch—sourcing the right ingredients, training chefs who have worked with me before. Every ramen, curry, and bao had to be just right. Our first Ta.Ma.Sha outlet took six months to build because we wanted to be sure.”

With its unique blend of vegetarian Asian food, nostalgic design, and modern sensibilities, Ta.Ma.Sha is more than a café—it’s an experience. “It’s not just food,” Solanky says, “It’s comfort, fun, and flavour, all on your terms.”