From Pregnancy Cravings to Successful business: The Journey of Cravery Café

Hyderabad: Cravery Café lies amid the bustling neighbourhood of the financial district of Hyderabad. Behind its welcoming doors is a story of cravings, passion to create homemade delights and most importantly, cravings. I was surprised to know from the founder about the reason behind setting up this popular cafe.



Inspiration

Cravery founder, Priya, reminisces about her Eureka moment. "During my second pregnancy, I found myself craving a childhood favorite – the Cassata ice cream from Kwality Walls. But to my dismay, my adult taste buds didn't quite agree with it." Determined to satisfy her craving, Priya decided to try whipping up something by herself. "I baked a cake and topped it with Baskin-Robbins ice cream, along with an assortment of toppings like dry fruits, chocolate, and fruits. It was a hit, and my pregnancy cravings were finally satisfied," she says triumphantly.

Ruling the Home Kitchen to tasting commercial Success:

What started as a pregnancy indulgence soon became a household favorite. "My dessert creation became a regular treat at home, and soon friends and family were asking for more," she says. Buoyed by the positive response, Priya would bake desserts as per customers’ needs, offering a tantalizing array of cakes, ice creams, and toppings. "Word started spreading, and before I knew it, I was supplying small jars of my creations to supermarkets," she says proudly.

Soon, with the demand growing for Priya’s homemade customized baking creations, so did her ambition. "Within a year, I made the leap to catering at weddings and events, serving my signature desserts to high-end clients," she beams. That’s the moment she decided that it was time to take her culinary entrepreneurship up a notch.

Cravery Café

With a loyal customer base and a reputation, Priya and her husband envisioned something bigger. "We decided to open a small ice cream shop, but my husband suggested adding coffee to the menu." Not one with a sweet tooth herself, Priya wanted to cater to savory cravings as well. This led to the opening of Cravery Café, catering to both sweet and savory indulgences. But Priya also kept in mind what her usp would be. She recalls, "I have always been a junk food enthusiast, but when it came to the café, I was determined to offer only homemade delights. It was about finding the health in the junk!"

So Cravery Café is not just any business idea, it was born out of a desire to satisfy cravings. From humble beginnings in a home kitchen to turning a thriving café serving the community, Priya has come a long way.

Cravery Café Review

After tasting success in Film Nagar, Cravery Café opened its second outlet in Nanakramguda. Besides a very spacious set up inside giving out an inviting vibe, the restaurant also has a cozy outdoor seating area with lots of greenery and a stunning view of the financial district.

What’s on offer?

The menu at Cravery Café has several delicious options in both veg and non-veg. From creamy Broccoli Almond soup to Pulled Cheese Garlic Bread, Mac N Cheese,we are just getting started. The garlic bread was stuffed with gooey mozzarella cheese.

Three lead apple walnut salad is a must try, the crispy mushroom was well made with enough crunch and spice to give you the spike. For those who want something south Indian for lunch, you could try their rice and rasam with aloo fry combo. Their Nawabi Cottage cheese bowl is to die for. You could also try aromatic steamed rice with red or green thai curry. Craving for cheese again? Then try their pizza.

You will spoilt for choice in dessert options. But don't miss tres Leches and blueberry cheesecake or the blueberry brioche, which are out of the world. Waffles and pancakes are on offer too.

Cravery is perfect for those who want a relaxed meal at noon or quiet evenings over supper.