Bagelstein Brings Bagels to the Land of Biryani And Wins Hearts

Bagels and Hyderabad may not seem like a combo—but trust me, it works. A bite into the freshly toasted, cream cheese-slathered rounds at the newly opened Bagelstein at Nexus Mall, Kukatpally, and you will know you are in for something unexpected.









This is not just another sandwich joint or a café trying to do something quirky. It’s a full-blown attitude-packed experience that serves up charm with every swirl of dough and cheeky poster on the wall.

Born in Strasbourg and now stretching its legs into India, this European chain brings a deliciously eccentric slice of France to Hyderabad. It’s the kind of place where you can catch up with your crew over Nutella muffin or Falafel Bagel that tastes heavenly. Every bite feels like it was made just for you—with flair, fun, and zero fuss.



Step inside, and the first thing you will notice is the vibe. Retro-style photo frames, and a playlist that keeps the mood light and the energy up. It’s not trying to impress you with grandeur—it’s here to entertain, to feed, and to bring a little grin to your day.













The food? Think crave-worthy combinations that are playful but polished. A grilled halloumi creation, for instance, is a comforting mix of gooey and crisp, while their toasted beauties come with inventive fillings that make you forget you are miles away from Paris or Milan.



It’s not just the menu that stands out. The kitchen doesn’t rely on shortcuts—what you see is what you eat. No frozen corners, no flashy gimmicks. Just smart, quick, good food served with spunk.



Hyderabad’s food scene just got a fun new twist, and it’s rolled up in a circle, packed with punch, and served with a wink. Whether you are in it for the bold bites, the easy vibe, or just to grab a feel-good snack on your shopping break, Bagelstein brings something new to the table—literally.