Pandi Curry to Akki Rotti: Chef Smitha's Coorg on a plate!

One fine monsoon day, Chef Smitha planned a Five-day Food Fest consisting of Traditional Coorg Cuisine for her guest diners to dine in from July 25th to 29th. Popping the featured Coorg cuisine for many spicy reasons, she explains that Coorg also known as Kodagu in Karnataka is called the "Scotland of India" for its resemblance to Scottish climate, terrain, outpouring waterfalls, spice gardens, and coffee plantations.



The chef preferred Coorg Cuisine over any other for more than one reason. Revealing her region's culinary identity and cooking techniques, the Chef said, "Coorg menu idea for this monsoon was kind of a no-brainer." She described the availability of aromatic herbs, spices, and highly perishable seasonal veggies that can bring heaven onto the guest's dinner dishes, salvers, and platters. Chef Smitha was able to garnish and present the exquisite authentic Coorg dishes; and hand-pick the seasonal harvests, greens, pea-pods, and seasonal fruits that grow on the onset of monsoon. When asked, what was her driving force behind managing it all effortlessly, she exclaimed, "Bespoke Specialties and dishes are dedicated to delighting her festive guests in the restaurants to the customers near the poolside." Today, Chef Smitha's perseverance and professionalism powered by her piping-hot presentation satisfy her customers.



Chef Smita's culinary kitchenette is docked and dominated by secret signature ingredients and Coorg condiments such as pepper, and chilli powder, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon barks, and original saffron that lend a unique taste, texture and temptation to the signature dish.

Her main goal was to spin the traditional recipes by adding another angle yet preserving the essence, to rule over the current revolutionary food and beverage industry. The cosmopolitan chef ethically innovates, curates, and balances the authenticity of every dish. She takes her way to the culinary crossroad to methodically customize her food preparations without damaging the authenticity associated with the dish at hand. Recently, she created a personal favourite, passion fruit sauce, that she plans to keep in her future culinary escapade. The "Coffee Enthusiast" and "Bean Aficionado" has yet another idea up her sleeve. She is on her way to brew a distinctive recipe out of coffee and pepper; another bold effort to add a Gastronomic twist.



For the festive attendees and guests, "I have stuck to the recipes close to my heart," She mentioned. The dishes she made envisioned her guests to get completely immersed in a great dining experience filled with tantalizing aromas, vibrant flavours, and superior hospitality.



The Array of Delectable Traditional Coorg Dishes included: Pandi Curry (Coorg Pork Curry), Akki Roti (Rice Roti), Bamboo Shoot Curry, Koli Curry (Chicken Curry), Breadfruit fry, Pepper mutton, Otti live counter, Horse gram sprouts, Mutton pulao, Kozhi curry, Kadambuttu, Banana thumbuttu, Ripe mangoes or cucumber, Pandi curry (Pork), traditional Kodava Coffee amongst other delicacies.

As an Eco-activist, nature-lover, and a responsible chef, she often gets disturbed watching the drastic reduction in the cultivation of paddy which is causing the Kaveri River to dry out. She said, "Paddy crops must be popularized, produced, and promoted for the sake of preserving our ecosystem." When asked about her time spent in Hyderabad, she said "I love to drive around the necklace road and relish Hyderabadi food."



Chef Smitha Kuttayya Boppanda urged all Hyderabadi People not to miss the Five-day Food fest from July 25th to 29th. Savour the "Rich Culinary Heritage Of Coorg Fest" at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel at the earliest!



