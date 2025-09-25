Festive Vegan Vrat Recipes by Chef Vijayalakshmi Blend Tradition with Flavor

Bringing together tradition, compassion and festive flavors, Chef Vijayalakshmi Vikram has introduced two innovative vegan vrat recipes — Sabudana & Cheese Cutlets and Vegan Makhana Kheer — designed especially for fasting occasions.

The Sabudana & Cheese Cutlets are prepared with soaked sabudana, boiled potato, roasted peanuts, coriander leaves, green chilli, cumin powder and a touch of vegan mozzarella cheese. Shaped into small patties, they are shallow roasted on a tawa until golden and crisp, and served hot with tomato sauce or green chutney.

For those with a sweet tooth, Chef Vijayalakshmi offers the Vegan Makhana Kheer, made from blended makhana and nuts, oat milk infused with saffron, cardamom powder and sweetened with sugar. Thickened with powdered high-protein bread, the dish is garnished with chopped nuts and served warm.

“These vrat recipes are about more than flavor — they reflect the essence of mindful eating, compassion and celebration during festivals,” Chef Vijayalakshmi said.