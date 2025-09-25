Festive Vegan Vrat Recipes by Chef Vijayalakshmi Blend Tradition with Flavor
From crispy sabudana cutlets to creamy makhana kheer, the recipes bring compassion and celebration to fasting tables
Bringing together tradition, compassion and festive flavors, Chef Vijayalakshmi Vikram has introduced two innovative vegan vrat recipes — Sabudana & Cheese Cutlets and Vegan Makhana Kheer — designed especially for fasting occasions.
The Sabudana & Cheese Cutlets are prepared with soaked sabudana, boiled potato, roasted peanuts, coriander leaves, green chilli, cumin powder and a touch of vegan mozzarella cheese. Shaped into small patties, they are shallow roasted on a tawa until golden and crisp, and served hot with tomato sauce or green chutney.
For those with a sweet tooth, Chef Vijayalakshmi offers the Vegan Makhana Kheer, made from blended makhana and nuts, oat milk infused with saffron, cardamom powder and sweetened with sugar. Thickened with powdered high-protein bread, the dish is garnished with chopped nuts and served warm.
“These vrat recipes are about more than flavor — they reflect the essence of mindful eating, compassion and celebration during festivals,” Chef Vijayalakshmi said.