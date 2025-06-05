Father's Day Launch at Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru

This Father’s Day, Conrad Bengaluru invites you to raise a toast to the unsung heroes of our lives with a heartfelt Sunday brunch at Caraway Kitchen. In honour of fathers, father figures, and the bonds that shape our lives, this specially curated brunch promises a warm afternoon of family, flavour, and fun. Thoughtfully designed to celebrate every dad’s unique journey, the experience blends culinary indulgence with joyful moments that bring families closer.

From expertly prepared themed meals to live music that fills the air with nostalgia, every detail of the brunch pays tribute to the love, strength, and quiet resilience that defines fatherhood. The afternoon begins with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine to all fathers, setting the tone for a celebration that flows into a leisurely spread of global flavours.



Adding a dash of interactivity to the mix are live cooking sessions, where dads and kids can bond over pasta-making and cupcake-decorating classes, creating not just dishes, but memories. Guests can capture candid moments at the quirky photo booth or enter a fun raffle for a chance to win a complimentary meal voucher. The elegant décor, warm hospitality, and relaxed setting offer the perfect backdrop for family bonding and meaningful conversations.



Whether you are treating your father to an afternoon of indulgence or gathering the whole family to honour his love and legacy, this brunch is designed to make every dad feel celebrated.

Date: 15th June 2025 | Time: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Venue: Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru