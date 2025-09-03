Exclusive Savor Toscana Italian Pop-Up at Prego The Westin Mindspace

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is set to bring a slice of Italy to the city with Savor Toscana, an exclusive culinary pop-up at its signature restaurant Prego. The festival, celebrating the rich and timeless flavours of Tuscany, will run from September 4 to 14 during dinner hours.

Curated by Chef Siddharth and his team, the menu features 10 handcrafted pasta varieties paired with classic Tuscan sauces. Guests can expect dishes ranging from delicately filled pastas to rustic, slow-braised ragùs, presented with a blend of traditional authenticity and modern finesse.

The event aims to capture the soul of Tuscan dining – simplicity, bold flavours, and elegant presentation – while offering Hyderabad food enthusiasts a chance to explore regional Italian cuisine in a contemporary setting.

“Savor Toscana is designed as a tribute to Tuscany’s culinary heritage, combining refined techniques with heartfelt hospitality,” Chef Siddharth said, ahead of the festival.

The culinary pop-up will be hosted at Prego, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, from September 4 to 14, 2025, with dinner service between 7 PM and 11 PM each evening.