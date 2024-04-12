Celebrate Thingyan in Style: Indulge in Burma Burma's Limited Edition Culinary Delights

Burma Burma pays homage to the rich culinary heritage of Burma, offering a modern interpretation of traditional flavors. The Burmese specialty restaurant and tearoom, is celebrating Thingyan - the vibrant Burmese New Year festival from April 11 to May 19, 2024.



Their Thingyan Festival menu reflects their dedication to bringing the essence of Burmese cuisine to your table, inspired by our team's immersive experiences in Yangon and their exploration of local culinary traditions. Exclusively for dine-in, indulge in an array of delectable Burmese home-style dishes and refreshing beverages featured in their limited edition Thingyan Festival menu.















Visit any of their restaurants in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad to experience the essence of Thingyan - also known as the Water Festival, symbolizing purification and the renewal of life.



Their specially curated menu captures the spirit of Thingyan, showcasing the diverse culinary delights of Yangon and the joyous celebration it embodies. At the heart of the festivities lies the 'Village Set,' a culinary symphony designed for sharing, featuring an assortment of traditional Burmese dishes thoughtfully arranged on a flat cane basket, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.













From the zesty Sweet Lime and Shallot Salad to the comforting Pumpkin & Broad Bean Curry, each dish is a celebration of Burmese flavors and traditions. Complete your meal with sweet indulgences like Banana Sanwin Makin and Lemon Poppy Seed Ice Cream, accompanied by specially crafted beverages including Twilight, Plum Sour, El Dragon, and Musk.