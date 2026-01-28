Exclusive Bar Takeover: Mastering Mixology at Mazzo

Hyderabad: Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad and JW Marriott Kolkata are collaborating for an exclusive bar takeover by 2:Fifty9 The Bar with Mazzo for two days on January 30 and 31.





Lakshay Tamang













Experience an unforgettable elevation of craft cocktails as Lakshay Tamang, the finest mixologist from JW Marriott Kolkata and winner of Marriott International’s Regional “Raise the Bar” Competition, takes over Mazzo’s rooftop bar. In this special collaboration, Lakshay unveils a curated menu of signature pours, blending refined techniques, creativity, and the signature flair of JW Marriott's bar culture.













Prepare your palate for an extraordinary line-up of innovative concoctions that push the boundaries of mixology. Sip on Taxi Queen, a sophisticated blend of bourbon and vanilla tea with Talisker and fresh red apple juice that offers a smooth ride through layers of complexity. Fall under the spell of Griffin's Kiss, where blue pea vodka meets rose gin and grapefruit in a visually stunning, floral-forward libation. For gin enthusiasts, GG showcases the unique Gondhoraj shrub paired with gin and simple syrup—a refreshing tribute to indigenous flavours. Daring spirits can indulge in OH MY GHEE, an audacious fusion of dark rum, Arabica coffee, bourbon whiskey, ghee, and sesame oil that redefines indulgence. And for those craving heat, Mr. J delivers with jalapeño tequila, kasundi and cucumber shrub, topped with sparkling water—a spicy, tangy masterpiece that awakens the senses.

Join us under the stars for two immersive evenings of masterful mixology.

When: January 30 & 31, 2026 (Friday and Saturday)

Where: Mazzo, Marriott Executive Apartments, Hyderabad

Timing: 7 PM - 10 PM



