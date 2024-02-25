Excitement triples as Niharika Konidela's Debuts on aha with Chef Mantra Season 3

Get ready to be entertained as Niharika Konidela, the dynamic star, makes her grand debut on aha with an exhilarating chat show experience! The much-awaited grand launch of Chef Mantra Season 3 is set to premiere on March 3rd on aha, promising viewers a night filled with laughter, fun, and captivating conversations. Catch the excitement every Friday at 8PM exclusively on aha.After two immensely successful seasons, Niharika Konidela takes the centre stage this time, introducing a fresh new format filled with more fun, games, and engaging tasks. With Niharika at the helm, audiences can expect a whirlwind of entertainment as she brings her trademark charm and wit to the screen.Prepare to be star-struck as "Chef Mantra season 3 " features an electrifying lineup of celebrities from various spheres of the entertainment industry. Each episode promises to be a star-studded affair, with special guests adding their own unique flair to the show, ensuring a delightful viewing experience for all.With a total of 8 episodes lined up, fans are in for a treat as Niharika Konidela and her guests take them on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and unforgettable moments. From heartwarming stories to hilarious anecdotes, "Chef Mantra Season 3 " promises to be a journey like no other.Don't miss out on the excitement! Make sure to mark your calendars for the grand launch episode of Chef Mantra Season 3 on March 3rd, followed by new episodes airing every Friday at 8 PM, exclusively on aha. Join Niharika Konidela for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and laughter.Chef Mantra Season 3 is sponsored by Hatsun Curd, Freedom Oil, Value Zone Hyper Market and Easy Kitchen. With their unwavering support, this season promises to reach new heights of culinary excellence and entertainment.