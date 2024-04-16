Love the way Hyderabadi Dum Biryani is eaten, says Chef Anna Polyviou
In an exclusive interview, renowned New Zealand pastry chef Anna Polyviou takes us on a journey through her culinary career, from a mischievous start in the savory kitchen to becoming a master of desserts.
From savoring the iconic Dum Biryani to indulging in delectable Qubani ka Meetha, Chef Anna shares her unforgettable experiences and culinary revelations from her visit to Hyderabad. Join us as we uncover her insights into Hyderabad's rich food culture and the delightful surprises she encountered along the way.
What is that exact moment when you decided to become a chef?
I am Greek and love food. In school I made jars of jam and created a folder of recipes. Then I said this is definitely what I want to do and I applied at Hotel Sofitel where Gary was the executive chef and George was an apprentice. But I didn't know who George or Gary was back then.
Why did you choose pastry as a specialty?
Pastry was a mistake. Originally, I was a savoury chef and I was a bit naughty at work and so they said, ‘Anna, we're going to get rid of you. You're too much trouble’. Because you know when you're younger, you just want to go out and have fun with your friends,have a few drinks at bars and not really focus on work so much. And then we had a culinary competition and they needed someone for pastry, so I agreed to do it. From there, I had to train and learn. So I used to work on my off days and after hours to learn how to make pastry. I realised that I really loved what I did and it just changed everything. I just kept on doing competitions. And that's how I got my scholarship over to the UK and did more pastry. And I did university there as well.
Did you look up to somebody for inspiration?
My mother is a very strong influence in my life, a strong female influence. She puts us all in line at home. But the way she cooks and feeds us is something. Food for her is not a cost. She will buy the best for us, so we are never without. And then I think Julie Sharp, my mentor, really nurtured me in my culinary cooking. I have a lot of respect and I never use naughty words in front of her. There's that complete respect with her. And she really looked after me, nurtured me when I was in London as well. So I really love her for that.
What's the most challenging thing about being a chef?
I think the most challenging thing is time management, making sure that you balance your lifestyle together and also remembering to breathe. It's such a high pressure environment. So you will see that when I'm in the car, I actually play classical music. When I'm driving, I always have piano music. I just breathe through it because I just need some downtime. And that really helps me through everything.
What's the most satisfying thing about being a pastry chef?
For me, it's 100% customer service because the guest is the most important thing. When they are smiling, engaging, getting excited, that means a lot. But also, creating a dessert. When I do MasterChef or Dessert Masters, I get excited about creating beautiful food that I am proud of. And then I give it to someone else and they love it as well. That's really important. Also, just cooking at home for loved ones and them eating and smiling. I never eat until they have started. So I can see their facial expressions.
Considering the pressure, you are bound to go wrong with recipes at times. What is that one thing that you always get right?
There might be high pressure, but then the end result is always perfect. So no one is seeing the back end of things. They only see the front end. That's what's important. Guests dining with you don't need to see the hustle at the back, they just need to see the beautiful output.
What's your favourite dessert?
It's semolina custard, a Greek recipe, crispy filo pastry and honey syrup.
Tell us about your India visit?
This is my third visit to India. I have been to Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat. Hyderabad is currently my favourite. This trip is definitely memorable because we're not just working, we are also experiencing the cities. Thanks to Conosh. I think Conosh is very much a family-run business where the culture is all about hospitality. It's not just work, but also educating and letting us see the city and immerse ourselves with the culture as well along with the food, which is so nice.
What do you think of the food scene in India?What did you like about Hyderabadi food?
I find Indian cuisine very technical. It's not like anybody can sit there and prepare because you have to think about the flavours, which are so robust. And the technique of cooking the dish. I find it very interesting where there's spiciness and then you have got the yoghurt that breaks down the hotness and also cool. The different textures, there's a lot of curries. I love the variety of breads. Like all the different breads and the condiments to go with it, not to mention the Desserts. And because some of it is very similar to Greek, I'm really enjoying it. And as you start eating it more, you start loving it more as well. So, I'm definitely going to be eating a lot more in Australia as well. I'm going to be trying to cook it in Australia. I'm going to be successful.
Are you carrying home recipes from India?
Oh, I have to because my mother rang me up just before this interview and said, "I need you to get me the copper pot dish that you had yesterday. I want the recipes. I want you to make me these." Because her best friend is Indian, she says, "I want these and I want my friend to come over."
Oh my God. What's the rice dish with the meat underneath? I absolutely love the Dum Biryani.I think that's very beautiful. Because obviously the meat comes through the rice and the fact that you have to dig for it. I love that because it's a bit of a surprise. I love all the different breads like naan and everything. I really love that. I love the fact that it's like using it to pick up your food. Like I really love that. And I did have the apricot delight. Oh my goodness and Qubani ka Meetha was so good.I loved it. I have to come back. It's a beautiful city.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
