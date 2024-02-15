Embrace the Year of Dragon with The Lantern’s Fortune Feast at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore honors the Chinese New Year with an exclusive menu, "Lantern's Fortune Feast" curated by the International Master Chef, Chow Chee Meng. Explore the authentic taste of Cantonese cuisine from the 10th to the 23rd of February 2024 at The Lantern, an award-winning fine dining restaurant, a serene getaway to celebrate this auspicious occasion with friends and families.



Indulge in an authentic adventure through the diverse flavors of Cantonese cuisine. The Lantern's Fortune Feast is a harmonious blend of textures and flavors, designed to leave a lasting impression. Savor delicate bites like Superior Scallop Siu Ma with prawns & king scallops, Lychee Balloons, alongside signature dishes like The Lantern Signature Dimsum and Steamed Chinese Cabbage Dumpling with mock duck and mushrooms in potato. For the Main course marvels choose from iconic specialties like Peking Duck, Stir-fried King Prawns with Broccoli, Hunan Spicy Chicken featuring wok-fried Chicken with Greens, and Sichuan Aubergine Bean Curd. Conclude your culinary journey with delectable desserts like Crispy Red Bean Balloons and Sweetcorn Custard Bun. Every dish is a masterpiece of culinary perfection, guaranteed to leave you craving for more.Embrace the prosperous arrival of the Year of the Dragon and allow The Lantern to lead you on an authentic expedition into the realm of Cantonese culinary excellence.● Event: Lantern’s Fortune Feast Chinese New Year● Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore● Date: 10th - 23rd February 2024● Time: 12:30 pm - 11:30 pm● Book your experience now: 9035416155 or 9741035124