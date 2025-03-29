For all those celebrating festival holidays, here are a few recipes to try and enjoy:

Bagara E-Baingan

Ingredients:

• Baingan – 1 large

• Peanuts – 1tbsp

• Coconut powder – 1 tbsp

• Tamarind – 1 small lemon size

• Jeera seeds – 1 tsp

• Onions – 1 medium

• Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tbsp

• Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

• Garam masala – 1 tsp

• Chili powder – to taste

• Salt – to taste

• Borges Olive oil for Indian cooking – 3 to 4 tbsp

Procedure:

1. On a medium flame dry roast peanuts. Add 1 tbsp of Borges Olive oil for Indian cooking to the pan and when they fry well switch off the flame. Add coconut powder to the pan. (If using fresh coconut, fry it separately).

2. Cool the mixture and blend it to a smooth paste.

3. Soak tamarind in water for some time and squeeze it to get a thick paste.

4. Wash the baingan and make 4 cuts on it.

5. Fry the baingan in Borges Olive oil for Indian cooking until the skin appears crisp and fried.

6. Add Borges Olive oil for Indian cooking to the pan and add jeera seeds. Once they splutter add onions. Fry till onions turn golden brown.

7. Add ginger garlic paste. Saute till the raw smell goes away.

8. Add coriander powder, turmeric, chili powder, the paste of peanut and coconut and garam masala. Stir well and cook on low flame.

9. Add tamarind paste and salt. Cook till the mix is well-cooked and creamy.

10. Add the fried baingans and cook for some more time with the lid covered.

11. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or chapati.