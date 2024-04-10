Sanjeev Kapoor Recipes For Mutton Joshila, Shahi Tukda

On the Ramadan eve, here is the recipe of two delicious dishes. Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares the recipes of mutton joshila and shahi tukda.





MUTTON JOSHILA Embrace the festive spirit of Eid with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's tantalizing Mutton Joshila recipe, elevated to perfection using the rich and aromatic Dalda Vanaspati. This traditional dish, known for its robust flavors and tender meat, receives an extra touch of culinary excellence with the inclusion of Dalda Vanaspati, enhancing its depth and richness. Delight your loved ones as you savor each succulent bite, relishing the essence of Eid with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Mutton Joshila cooked to perfection in Dalda Vanaspati. Preparation Time: 10 mins Cooking Time: 50 mins Cuisine: Indian Ingredients 750 grams mutton, cut into 2-inch pieces on the bone 3-4 tbsps Dalda Vanaspati 2 black cardamoms 1 inch cinnamon stick 5-6 cloves 2-3 tsps fennel powder 1 tsp dried ginger powder (saunth) 2 tsps Kashmiri red chilli powder Salt to taste 2-3 tsps coriander powder 1 cup whisked yogurt Fresh coriander sprig for garnish Ginger strips for garnish Steamed rice for serving Method



Add cinnamon, cloves and sauté till the spices are fragrant.

Add mutton and sear on high heat for 6-8 minutes.

Sprinkle ¼ cup water and mix well.

Add fennel powder, dried ginger powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, salt, coriander powder and mix well.

Add yogurt and mix well. Add 1 cup water and mix well.

Cover the lid and cook on medium heat till the pressure is released 3-4 times.

Open the lid once the pressure settles completely.

Transfer in a serving bowl. Garnish with coriander, ginger strips and serve hot with steamed rice.

SHAHI TUKDA Indulge in the exquisite flavors of Eid with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sumptuous Shahi Tukda recipe, prepared using the rich and flavorful Dalda Vanaspati. This classic dessert, renowned for its decadent taste and royal heritage, takes on a delightful twist with the addition of Dalda Vanaspati, enhancing its richness and authenticity. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit as you savor each bite of this luscious treat, celebrating Eid in true culinary style with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Shahi Tukda made with Dalda Vanaspati.












