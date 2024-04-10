Sanjeev Kapoor Recipes For Mutton Joshila, Shahi Tukda
MUTTON JOSHILA
Embrace the festive spirit of Eid with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's tantalizing Mutton Joshila recipe, elevated to perfection using the rich and aromatic Dalda Vanaspati.
This traditional dish, known for its robust flavors and tender meat, receives an extra touch of culinary excellence with the inclusion of Dalda Vanaspati, enhancing its depth and richness.
Delight your loved ones as you savor each succulent bite, relishing the essence of Eid with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Mutton Joshila cooked to perfection in Dalda Vanaspati.
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 50 mins
Cuisine: Indian
Ingredients
750 grams mutton, cut into 2-inch pieces on the bone
3-4 tbsps Dalda Vanaspati
2 black cardamoms
1 inch cinnamon stick
5-6 cloves
2-3 tsps fennel powder
1 tsp dried ginger powder (saunth)
2 tsps Kashmiri red chilli powder
Salt to taste
2-3 tsps coriander powder
1 cup whisked yogurt
Fresh coriander sprig for garnish
Ginger strips for garnish
Steamed rice for serving
Method
Add cinnamon, cloves and sauté till the spices are fragrant.
Add mutton and sear on high heat for 6-8 minutes.
Sprinkle ¼ cup water and mix well.
Add fennel powder, dried ginger powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, salt, coriander powder and mix well.
Add yogurt and mix well. Add 1 cup water and mix well.
Cover the lid and cook on medium heat till the pressure is released 3-4 times.
Open the lid once the pressure settles completely.
Transfer in a serving bowl. Garnish with coriander, ginger strips and serve hot with steamed rice.
SHAHI TUKDA
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of Eid with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sumptuous Shahi Tukda recipe, prepared using the rich and flavorful Dalda Vanaspati.
This classic dessert, renowned for its decadent taste and royal heritage, takes on a delightful twist with the addition of Dalda Vanaspati, enhancing its richness and authenticity.
Immerse yourself in the festive spirit as you savor each bite of this luscious treat, celebrating Eid in true culinary style with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Shahi Tukda made with Dalda Vanaspati.
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 35-40 mins
Cuisine: Indian
Ingredients
6 white bread slices
1 litre full fat milk
½ cup sugar
¾ cup grated khoya
A pinch of saffron + to sprinkle
½ tsp green cardamom powder
Dalda Vanaspati for deep frying
Sliced almonds to sprinkle
Dried rose petals to sprinkle
Blanched and slivered pistachios to sprinkle
Silver varq for garnish
Method
- Place bread slices on worktop and cut into roundels with the help of a cookie cutter.
2. Transfer the milk in a deep nonstick pan and cook on low heat till it is reduced to half of its volume or till it is thick. Make sure you scrape the edges at regular intervals of time.
3. Add sugar and khoya to milk and mix well. Continue to cook for 4-5 minutes more. Add saffron, green cardamom powder and mix well.
4. Heat a pan. Add Dalda Vanaspati and allow to melt.
5. Deep fry the bread slices in Dalda Vanaspati till golden brown and crisp.
6. Drain and add to the sweetened milk mixture.
7. For 1 plate, Arrange a bread slice in a serving plate. Drizzle some rabdi on top.
8. Sprinkle almonds and dried rose petals on top.
9. Place another bread slice on top and drizzle some rabdi on top.
10. Sprinkle almonds and dried rose petals on top.
11. Finally place one more bread slice on top and drizzle some rabdi.
12. Sprinkle saffron strands, dried rose petals and pistachios on top.
- Garnish with silver varq and serve.