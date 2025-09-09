How Drift is Crafting Ahmedabad’s Sober-Curious Evenings

In Gujarat, where the nights are quiet and the laws are dry, Drift at Le Méridien Ahmedabad emerges as an unexpected glow on the city’s horizon. More than a bar, Drift is a philosophy — one that transforms restriction into reinvention, offering a poolside, zero-proof experience where flavor, ambiance, and connection take center stage. At the helm of this new movement is Arjun Deoskar, Director of Food & Beverage, who speaks about curating a sober-curious space that celebrates complexity, creativity, and community in its purest form.

What was the idea behind creating a sober-curious nightlife space in a dry state like Gujarat?

In a state where the night is often quiet and the laws are dry, Drift at Le Méridien Ahmedabad offers a shimmering exception — a poolside sober restraint/bar that redefines what it means to indulge after dark. The idea behind Drift was not to challenge Gujarat’s restrictions, but to elevate them, transforming limitation into luxury. Here, the absence of alcohol becomes an invitation to explore flavor, ambiance, and connection in their purest forms. Set against the tranquil backdrop of water and twilight, Drift’s zero-proof cocktails are crafted with the same precision and artistry as their spirited counterparts. The Clementine Hour glows like the last light of day, a citrus-forward blend that dances on the palate. The Phoenix Mule crackles with spice and depth, a fiery ode to reinvention. Each drink is a celebration of complexity — layered, aromatic, and visually stunning. This is not just a bar; it’s a philosophy. Drift embraces the sober-curious movement with grace, offering a space where guests can gather, unwind, and savor the night without compromise. It’s a place where the pool reflects the stars, the music hums softly, and every sip tells a story — proving that luxury doesn’t need liquor, and that the most memorable nights are often the clearest.







How do you ensure zero-proof cocktails match the complexity and excitement of traditional ones?

In a city where alcohol is off the menu and curfews dim the nightlife early, Drift at Le Méridien Ahmedabad is crafting a new kind of evening indulgence — one that’s sophisticated, sensory, and entirely zero-proof. The bar’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that complexity and excitement don’t come from spirits, but from creativity, balance, and storytelling. Each cocktail is a masterclass in flavor architecture. The Clementine Hour, for instance, blends passionfruit and citrus into a radiant, zesty profile that evokes the golden hour — bright, refreshing, and elegant. It’s a drink designed to awaken the senses and elevate the moment. Meanwhile, the Popcorn Spritzer surprises with its nostalgic twist: crisp apple meets buttery popcorn in a pairing that’s playful yet refined, a nod to childhood memories reimagined for the luxury lounge. Drift’s mixologists approach their craft like artists — layering textures, aromas, and visual elements to create drinks that rival traditional cocktails in depth and delight. From the fiery Phoenix Mule to the bold Alarm to the Senses, each creation is a statement: that indulgence doesn’t need alcohol, and that nightlife can be just as vibrant, just as luxurious, without it. In redefining the cocktail experience, Drift isn’t just adapting to Ahmedabad’s dry laws — it’s elevating them, proving that the true spirit of a drink lies in its ability to captivate, connect, and celebrate.







Drift’s menu spans global flavors — what was the thought process behind curating such diverse dishes?

At Drift, the menu is more than a collection of dishes — it’s a sensory voyage curated to reflect the elegance of global dining, reimagined for Ahmedabad’s refined yet evolving palate. Each plate is designed to evoke emotion and indulgence, beginning with the Avocado and Fig Tartare, where creamy avocado meets the honeyed sweetness of fig, layered with citrus zest and microgreens for a refreshing, velvety bite. The Lamb Spices Filo Bun offers a contrast — crisp, golden pastry encasing tender lamb infused with warm spices, releasing aromatic notes with every cut. Then there’s the Asparagus and Zucchini Moilee, a delicate South Indian-inspired curry where slender spears of asparagus and ribbons of zucchini bathe in a coconut-saffron broth, subtly spiced and luxuriously smooth. Each dish is a celebration of texture, aroma, and flavor — curated to complement Drift’s philosophy of elevated, alcohol-free indulgence. It’s a menu that invites guests to dine poolside under the stars, savoring the world one exquisite bite at a time.







Can you share the story behind one or two of your signature drinks that best capture Drift’s philosophy?

At Drift, every drink is a story — a sensory journey crafted to awaken the imagination in a city where nightlife is often subdued. Take the Clementine Hour: a golden blend of passionfruit and citrus that captures the fleeting magic of twilight. It’s not just a cocktail; it’s a moment suspended in flavor, echoing Drift’s philosophy of celebrating presence and possibility without the need for alcohol. Then there’s the Popcorn Spritzer, a whimsical fusion of crisp apple and nostalgic popcorn notes. It’s playful yet refined, a nod to childhood memories reimagined for grown-up palates. This drink embodies Drift’s belief that creativity and storytelling can elevate a sober experience into something unforgettable — proving that even in a dry city, the night can sparkle with flavor, emotion, and meaning.







In a city with early curfews, how does Drift hope to redefine Ahmedabad’s after-dark culture?

Drift at Le Méridien Ahmedabad is pioneering a new kind of nightlife — one that doesn’t rely on alcohol or late hours to feel vibrant. With its curated menu of zero-proof cocktails like the Clementine Hour and Popcorn Spritzer, Drift offers a sophisticated, sensory experience that redefines what an evening out can be. Paired with globally inspired dishes and a chic poolside setting, it invites guests to unwind, connect, and celebrate culture and creativity — all before 11 PM. In doing so, Drift is not just adapting to Ahmedabad’s restrictions; it’s transforming them into a canvas for a bold, inclusive after-dark culture.



