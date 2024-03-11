Eat Local, Ghar Ka Khana: Celebrity Nutritionist

Hyderabad: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar addressed a packed audience of over 300 members of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) at a luxury hotel in Hyderabad urging a return to regional, seasonal, and traditional foods, emphasizing simplicity in diet.

In conversation with FLO Chairperson Ritu Shah, Rujuta stressed the importance of eating according to one's hunger rather than fixed measurements, urging individuals to eat to live rather than living to eat. She shared insights into 'The 40 Mantra,' highlighting graceful aging as a natural process to be celebrated rather than feared.

Rujuta highlighted the significant increase in life expectancy for Indian women since 1947, underscoring the need to age gracefully and embrace the changes that come with it. Advising on menstrual health, she recommended incorporating foods such as tubers, lentils, chenna, moong daal, and fresh fruits like bananas into the diet.

Emphasizing the importance of proper nutrition and exercise, Rujuta cautioned against excessive or improper exercise routines, encouraging a balanced approach for sustainable fitness. She stressed the significance of good sleep for hormonal balance and overall health, recommending a consistent eight-hour sleep cycle.

Rujuta endorsed ghee and white butter as beneficial additions to the diet, praising their natural and unprocessed qualities. She also recommended incorporating millets and fresh seasonal foods for optimal health.

Ritu Shah, in her welcome address, highlighted Rujuta's influence as a beacon of nutrition and wellness, promoting simplicity in nourishment amidst a sea of diet trends. She praised Rujuta's enduring impact on individuals from all walks of life, including notable figures like Kareena Kapoor and Anil Ambani.

Describing Rujuta's work spanning over two decades, Ritu commended her for inspiring millions through her books and global advocacy for healthy living. She invited attendees to embark on a journey of understanding the '40+ mantra,' navigating health, beauty, and hormonal changes with grace and wisdom.

The session, lasting over 45 minutes, concluded with a lively question-and-answer session, attended by over 300 FLO members eager to learn and engage with Rujuta's holistic approach to wellness.