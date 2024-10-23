Diwali Feast at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Bengaluru: This Diwali, immerse yourself in a harmonious blend of tradition and elegance at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa. Set against the stunning backdrop of Nandi Hills, the resort is set to host a Special Diwali Celebration at The Aviary, the signature all-day dining restaurant. This culinary celebration of India’s most cherished festival will feature a remarkable array of traditional delicacies and international cuisines.

Diwali Mela will offer an exquisite brunch and dinner experience elevated with a curated selection of premium beverages, including specially crafted Diwali-themed cocktails and an enticing array of festive mocktails. Guests can savor in live sweet-making stations featuring freshly prepared pistachio barfi and boondi laddus, alongside contemporary interpretations of classic favorites like samosa chaat and cardamom-spiced vermicelli.

As the skies shimmer with the glow of a thousand diyas and hearts come together in joyous celebration, the festivities at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort and Spa go beyond culinary indulgence, offering a diverse range of entertainment for all ages. Guests can enjoy live musical performances, a dedicated kids' zone, and traditional cracker displays, alongside delightful treats such as cotton candy and live food stations. A talented caricature artist and a live photo booth will help capture cherished moments throughout the day.

The resort's enchanting location will add a touch of magic to the celebrations, providing guests with a perfect escape from the city while honoring the traditional essence of Diwali festivities.





Date: November 1st, 2024

Brunch: 1 PM to 5 PM | Dinner: 7 PM to 11 PM