Tips to Host Memorable Festive Dinner at Home

Reshmi AR
13 Oct 2025 2:15 PM IST

The Royal Afghan’s assistant Indian masterchef on balancing menus, festive presentation, and adding a personal touch to home celebrations

Chef Yugal Sharma of ITC Grand Bharat shares his expert tips on planning, prepping, and hosting an unforgettable Diwali dinner filled with flavour and warmth.

Ahead of Diwali, Chef Yugal Sharma, the assistant Indian masterchef at The Royal Afghan, ITC Grand Bharat, shares tips to host a memorables festive dinner.

Chef Yugal Sharma

In an exclusive chat with Deccan Chronicle, the chef discusses the way to hosting a grand festive dinner at home this Diwali.

Keep the menu balanced. Mix a few interesting main-course dishes with something light and refreshing. Include easy-to-eat finger foods or pass-around snacks to keep guests happily munching. My personal suggestion would be to start with Aloo Tamatar ki Chaat, LittiChokha , follow it up with Champaran Meat with Yakhani Pulao, and end on a sweet note with Makhane Ki Kheer for a perfect festive finish.
Plan and prep ahead — the more you do in advance, the more time you’ll have to enjoy with your guests. Choose dishes that can be marinated or partially prepared a few hours before the party or even a day ahead
Make it look festive — Even a simple curry can look beautiful with the right garnish. Bring out your colourful porcelain, elegant glassware, and festive serveware — it adds instant cheer to the table
Add a personal touch — a family recipe or a dish with a small story behind it always leaves a lasting impression
Cook with joy — that’s the most important ingredient. When you enjoy the process, your guests can taste that warmth in every bite, even in something as simple as a dip or curry


