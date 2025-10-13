Tips to Host Memorable Festive Dinner at Home

Ahead of Diwali, Chef Yugal Sharma, the assistant Indian masterchef at The Royal Afghan, ITC Grand Bharat, shares tips to host a memorables festive dinner.

Chef Yugal Sharma

In an exclusive chat with Deccan Chronicle, the chef discusses the way to hosting a grand festive dinner at home this Diwali.

Keep the menu balanced. Mix a few interesting main-course dishes with something light and refreshing. Include easy-to-eat finger foods or pass-around snacks to keep guests happily munching. My personal suggestion would be to start with Aloo Tamatar ki Chaat, LittiChokha , follow it up with Champaran Meat with Yakhani Pulao, and end on a sweet note with Makhane Ki Kheer for a perfect festive finish.

Plan and prep ahead — the more you do in advance, the more time you’ll have to enjoy with your guests. Choose dishes that can be marinated or partially prepared a few hours before the party or even a day ahead

Make it look festive — Even a simple curry can look beautiful with the right garnish. Bring out your colourful porcelain, elegant glassware, and festive serveware — it adds instant cheer to the table

Add a personal touch — a family recipe or a dish with a small story behind it always leaves a lasting impression

Cook with joy — that’s the most important ingredient. When you enjoy the process, your guests can taste that warmth in every bite, even in something as simple as a dip or curry



