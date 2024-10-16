Discover the Vibrant Flavours of Bhopal at Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur

Prepare to embark on an extraordinary culinary journey with Chowk Baazar ki Rangat, happening at the stunning Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur this October. Join us each evening from 7 PM to 11:30 PM and experience the rich and aromatic cuisine of Bhopal.

Chowk Baazar ki Rangat showcases the vibrant colours and bold flavours of the historic city, offering a delightful array of dishes that reflect the culinary traditions of Bhopal. Each plate is a celebration of local spices and cooking techniques to tantalize your taste buds.





Don’t miss the chance to indulge in the exquisite flavours of Chowk Baazar at Golconda Pavilion, where every dish tells a story of culture and heritage.

