Discover Rare Kashmiri Pandit Cuisine: Chef Rahul Wali at Sheraton Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel invites food enthusiasts to embark on a culinary journey from the valley to their plate with ‘Koushur Saal’, an exclusive Kashmiri Pandit cuisine pop-up featuring Chef Rahul Wali. The five-day gourmet celebration will be held at Feast, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant, from November 19 to 23, 2025.









True to its name — Koushur Saal, meaning “Kashmiri Feast” — the pop-up brings the flavours of the Jhelum to the Musi, celebrating a cuisine often overshadowed by the famed Wazwan. Kashmiri Pandit cuisine, known for its delicate use of spices such as fennel and asafoetida and its subtle, onion- and garlic-free preparations, offers Hyderabad a rare taste of authenticity and heritage. Unlike the rich and elaborate Wazwan, this cuisine presents a well-balanced selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes alike. Leafy greens like Haakh, Knolkhol, Amaranth leaves, and fibrous vegetables like lotus stem lend a distinctive character to its repertoire.

Koushur Saal brings alive the heritage of Kashmiri Pandit cooking through a specially curated menu that celebrates refined spices, nuanced flavours, and the cultural essence of Kashmir. The menu highlights classic meat dishes such as Rogan Josh, Mutz (minced meatballs), Qaliya, and Kabargah, alongside an equally compelling vegetarian selection. Guests can savour authentic preparations including Chaaman Qaliya, Dum Aloo, Mujj Gaad (Kashmiri fish curry with radish), Nadru Yakhni (lotus stem in yoghurt curry), Haakh, and the traditional Kehwa, perfectly complementing the meal with its delicate aromatics.

Chef Rahul Wali shared his enthusiasm for bringing this unique culinary experience to Hyderabad:

“With Koushur Saal, we’re inviting Hyderabad to taste nuance, not noise. I want to break myths about Kashmiri cuisine and help people understand that our traditional food isn’t spicy, doesn’t rely on dry fruits in every dish, and represents one of India’s oldest culinary traditions dating back to 326 BCE. The cuisine even finds mention in the Nilamat Puran, an ancient text dedicated to the Kashmir region.”

Chef Satya Kumar, Executive Chef, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, added:

“A Kashmiri Pandit cuisine pop-up is a unique experience for a city like Hyderabad. Today’s diners seek more than just food—they look for stories, experiences, and cultural connections.”

In a city that loves bold flavours, Koushur Saal arrives softly — like snow settling on cedar — reminding us that food can be gentle and still unforgettable. Seats are limited, but the experience is designed to linger long after the last sip of Kehwa.

Event Details

Lunch: 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM | Cost: INR 2,600 (all-inclusive) Dinner: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM | Cost: INR 2,800 (all-inclusive)

For reservations and more information, please call +91 7337358581

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and redeem points while dining at the pop-up.​

