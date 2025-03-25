Demand for handmade seviya ahead of Id-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: As Id-ul-Fitr approaches, the traditional sweet Sheer Qurma — renowned for its rich blend of creamy milk, delicate seviya and dry fruits— has sparked a surge in demand for the handmade vermicelli that gives the dish its unique texture.

Hyderabad, famous for its artisanal seviya, is witnessing a bustling trade as thousands of kilograms are being prepared by hand and distributed across Telangana and neighbouring states.

The art of making seviya, which involves skillfully stretching fine strips of dough until they resemble thin threads, is a labour-intensive four-month business predominantly run by families in the Old City areas of Dabeerpura, Kishanbagh, Yakutpura, Golconda, Talabkatta, and Musanagar.

Deccan Chronicle had recently reported from Musanagar, where families, often comprising 10 to 12 members including elders and children, work tirelessly to meet the mounting demand.

“It takes a lot of strength — from mixing the dough, forming small strips, to pulling them repeatedly until they become fine threads. They are then dried, folded, and the process is repeated,” explained Afreen Fathima, in her thirties, with a smile as she described the intricate process.

Aneez Begum, over 60, recalled learning the craft from her father. “Now my children and grandchildren have joined in. Working together as a family makes us forget the hardship, even though it’s a tough task. We are habituated to this,” she said.

Long-time trader Saleem Khan, who has been in the business for four decades, mentioned, “Each day we produce around 200 kg. The main traders supply the raw materials and take the finished product, and we are paid by the kg. Our handmade seviya is highly favoured in many places.”

According to Ismail, another expert in the craft, the basic ingredients include fine maida (refined wheat flour), salt, and water. “The mixing, pulling, and stretching require a precise technique and a lot of time,” he noted.

As the festival nears, markets in areas such as Saroornagar, Erragadda, and Tolichowki are abuzz with dedicated shops showcasing various types of Seviya. Laxmi Narayan Rathi from the Kirana Traders Association stated, “The wholesale price of seviya is around Rs 65 per kg, while maida costs about Rs 40 to Rs 45 per kg. This handmade seviya is in higher demand compared to machine-made alternatives.”

For many preparing Sheer Qurma at home, only the finest handmade seviya will do. Atiya Javeed, a resident of Basheerbagh, emphasised, “Sheer Qurma is a delicate dish that requires skill to achieve the perfect taste. The handmade seviya is essential for bringing out the right texture in this traditional sweet.”