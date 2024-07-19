Delhi To Deccan: Olive Delhi Experience Pops Up In Hyderabad!

Hyderabad: Step into the realm of culinary soirée as Olive Bistro & Bar, Hyderabad brings you an exclusive pop-up that promises to wow! *Renowned chef, Dhruv Oberoi and award-winning mixologist, Harish Chhimwal from the Olive Bar & Kitchen, New Delhi* are taking over the city’s iconic dining destination, Olive Bistro & Bar, Hyderabad. The collaboration, beginning from 22nd July to 31st August, promises to be an unforgettable experience that marries innovation and comfort with Mediterranean marvels, and mixology magic.

For dessert, guests can enjoy the Basque cheesecake baked with almond frangipane, served with jamun compote and almond turrón crunch, and the dreamy Tiramisu picnic basket, a coffee and rum-soaked sponge and mascarpone trifle, served with picnic staples.

Prepare your palate for an unforgettable culinary voyage! From the Tangy Amla & Green Mango salad to Himalayan Cheese Soufflé, served with pickled Jamun, and the minced Sirohi Goat and Quail Egg Kufteh Meatballs served with smoked Aubergine Labneh, Chef Dhruv's pop-up offers an array of progressive culinary delights. Taste the magic of Butternut Squash & Harissa, Tahini & Seabass, Cuttlefish & Pici, and more, as each dish is a celebration of local produce and culinary finesse.

But that's not all – the mixology brilliance of Barkeep Harish Chhimwal takes this event to a whole new level. Dive into signature cocktails that reinvents cocktail craftsmanship. And don't miss the exhilarating Tripoli Punch, a shared adventure in a glass that fuses hibiscus tequila and lime juice among many other enticing creations like Athena, Hibiscus & Rosa Teq, Moroccan Sour, Coco Boulevardier, and more.

Olive Bistro & Bar, Hyderabad brings on board the expertise of Chef Dhruv and his talented team of chefs from Olive Delhi, to cook up a storm with our Executive Chef, Vijay David Niranjan. With a tasteful knack for blending modern techniques with classic recipes, come by for a tantalizing experience from the capital!

This is your chance to be part of a culinary revolution where flavours collide, and excitement fills the air. The Olive Hyderabad x Olive Delhi Pop-up is not just a dining experience – it's a sensation that promises to leave an indelible mark on your palate It's not just a dinner; it's an epicurean journey in the heart of Hyderabad.