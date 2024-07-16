From Spain to YouTube: The Big Forkers' Spontaneous Leap into Culinary Adventures

In an engaging conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Sid and Shashank, the dynamic duo behind The Big Forkers talk about how their shared love for food, travel, and spontaneity turned a casual chat in Spain into a successful YouTube channel. They also give us a peek into the unforgettable moments that shaped their culinary journey.



What inspired your transition from a casual conversation in Spain to starting a YouTube channel, and how did your friendship evolve into a culinary partnership?



Sid: Despite a 10-year age gap, we are first cousins who share strikingly similar views on life and passions. Our friendship is built on a mutual love for food, travel, and discovery. Both of us have an entrepreneurial spirit, and this show is a testament to our drive to bring our ideas to life. I found myself at a career crossroads, ready to launch my own investment fund when things went awry. I needed a break from the chaotic world I came from, and then the pandemic struck. The show was born from these pivotal moments in my life. I am immensely grateful to have Shanky as my partner in this venture.

Shashank: We're first cousins so the friendship came with the relationship :) The culinary partnership was more like a synergy, of sorts, for the love of food. We eat, travel and work 360 days a year in that order of priority. What started as part of a drunk conversation culminated into brief holidays shot on cameras and eventually a production company producing food and travel shows. A hobby turned to business of you will.

How do you balance your spontaneity and unscripted moments on the show with the need for some structure and planning in your content creation?



Sid: A considerable amount of planning and structure underpins the spontaneity that comes so naturally to us. What arguably works in our favor is our carefree, irreverent, and raw approach to content creation. Yet, maintaining this requires guardrails during production, and much of the credit goes to our director, Zulfikar Sadriwala. Over six seasons, he has allowed us to be ourselves while subtly guiding and shaping the show into what it has become. The pre-planning is typically managed by me and our remarkable network of food writers and thinkers from the Forkers Dining Club. Once the general content is outlined, the pre-production team takes over. There is a great deal of ad-hoc creativity that arises during production, and we have all learned to adapt seamlessly.

Shashank: We don't perceive to strike a balance and that's the joy of the show. You never know where the conversations will go and what it is we end up doing on camera. Spontaneity is a key element of our show and our demeanor. We have had so many comments where people want us to try food they have been eating all their life just to see how we react and what we have to say about it. It's a show about unsolicited opinions.

As cousins who "identify more with food than any specific place," how do your diverse cultural backgrounds influence your culinary explorations and preferences?



Sid: We bring distinct experiences and knowledge bases to the world of food. Shanky, firmly rooted in India, has traversed the subcontinent extensively over the past few decades. His passion for accessible, common man's food keeps the show grounded. He has strong opinions on his likes and dislikes and is never hesitant to express them.

My background is shaped by a culinary past as a trained chef with academic degrees from Johnson & Wales University, which compels me to approach food from a more technical and precise perspective. Traveling over 300 days a year has further enriched my culinary ideas and knowledge, which I strive to convey on the screen.

Shashank: It definitely will be Sid in this case since he has moved multiple cities and stayed just long enough to get acquainted with the food. In terms of diversity we both represent multiple parts of India - shanky: born in MP, brought up in gujarat by a malayalee father and a marwadi mother. There was always a lil bit of this and a lil bit of that in everything we ate, watched or experienced that we relate to one of our backgrounds.

What's the most unexpected or surprising dish you've encountered on your food journey so far, and how did you react to it?



Sid: Off camera, I have sampled everything from eyeballs to cod sperm, ants, and chicken feet, and I enjoyed all of it. On camera, the most memorable meal recently was at INJA in Delhi, an Indian-Japanese restaurant. Initially, I was convinced I would dislike it. Japanese cuisine is for purists, and having spent considerable time in Japan, I can attest that India lacks a truly noteworthy Japanese restaurant. However, Chef Advait's innovative and playful Desi take on Japanese food left me flummoxed. Dish after dish, I found myself both delighted and pleasantly perplexed. It was an exhilarating experience.

Shashank: While my answer should be maggots, grasshoppers or scorpions in Thailand, honestly the most surprising (in a very good way) in the last few years has been the prawns malvani stroganoff at black sheep bistro in goa. I never thought a Russian and Malvani marriage could be this delightful. While the name of the dish put me off and I was all ready to be my honest self about the dish I was pleasantly surprised and licked the plate clean at the end of it.

How do you navigate situations like discovering a vegetarian restaurant, which might not align with your typical preferences, while still maintaining an open and adventurous spirit?

Sid: Cooking meat is a breeze—it's a forgiving ingredient that wins the hearts of about 80% of humanity. But vegetarian food, that's a whole different beast. It takes a lot more finesse and hard work to make veggies sing, especially when you're trying to impress a crowd that's used to meat. I'm always game for a surprise, and there's nothing better than being blown away by a stellar vegetarian meal. I've been lucky enough to enjoy quite a few of those remarkable feasts. The skill and creativity needed to pull off great vegetarian cuisine make these moments all the more extraordinary.

Shashank: I'm not sure I can be accused of maintaining an open and adventurous spirit when I am dragged, gagged or threatened into a vegetarian restaurant. On principle I cannot get myself to pay for an all vegetarian meal. But once I'm strapped into the chairI believe I am as objective as I can be about the food. There have definitely been a few surprises along the way but I can count them on my fingers.

Can you share a particularly memorable or hilarious moment from your travels and filming that didn't make it to the final edit but still stands out in your minds?

Sid: We try to keep as much of the hilarity in the final cuts as possible, but there are plenty of times we push boundaries. We know these moments will have the audience in stitches, but they also have the potential to offend. It's a delicate balance to maintain. In a perfect world, we'd share everything, unfiltered.

However, we often have to edit out Shanky's offhand comments about entire cuisines and many of my rants that veer into political or anti-religious territory. Personally, we find them hilarious, but we understand that not everyone shares our sense of humor. So, we trim the edges, keeping the spirit of our irreverence while ensuring we don't alienate the entire audience. It’s a tightrope walk, but it’s all part of the game. We live for the raw, unvarnished moments, even if they don’t always make it to air.

Shashank: The series of faux pas that happen building up to a shot are innumerable. My only regret is that we don't have a camera constantly strapped onto us during the course of the shoot. What is left in an edit is not because it was politically incorrect, improper or hurtful (duh! Seen the show:) but only because nobody had the camera on. Crew driving a car into a canal, emotional drama that pours out after 10 days of being in each others faces or putting the wrong thing in the mouth in an urgent moment.These are some fun moments that reside in memory and not on film.

How do you ensure that your show remains authentic and true to your passion for food, while also catering to the tastes and preferences of your growing audience?

Sid: We Indians are never short on opinions, and we're quite passionate about voicing them, often vigorously. Take Shanky, for instance; he's not a fan of dosa in Bangalore, and let me tell you, Bangalore has no qualms about expressing their disagreement, especially in the comment section. But that's the beauty of it—we showcase both sides, regardless of the response. Personally, I might have a different take, but we believe in presenting diverse opinions authentically.

Now, when it comes to Indian Chinese cuisine, it's not exactly my cup of tea, and I've taken my fair share of flak for saying so. But here's the thing—the silent majority is what truly matters. They're mature enough to appreciate different perspectives and enjoy the show for what it is.

On the flip side, India has this incredible penchant for nostalgia and familiarity. They want to see their favorite foods featured, which is why a Biryani episode has become almost mandatory in every season. The nation always wants to know if we share their culinary affections.

To strike a balance, we aim for a ratio of three parts: fun-loving, carefree content for the wider audience and one part for those who crave deeper dives into culture, history, and factual episodes. It's all about catering to the varied tastes of our diverse viewership.

Shashank:I think the audience basically related to us because we're true to ourselves. That's the usp of our show. It's a no nonsense, you get what you see kinda show. We believe there's a large enough audience that exists who are tired of the gloss and white washed food and travel shows. This show grew out of a selfish need we ourselves had, to watch shows like anthony bourdain no limits, megan mccormick lonely planet among others. With these shows gone we see a clear gap in the consumer market of these honest opinion shows.

What role do your fans play in shaping your content and inspiring new culinary adventures, and how do you engage with them beyond the show?

Sid: Navigating feedback and trends is a delicate dance, one we've grappled with over time. Ignore feedback entirely, and you risk alienating your tribe, leading to disengagement. Yet, respond too eagerly, and you risk losing your unique voice, blending into the background noise of mediocrity.

One adaptation we've made is introducing a listicle format in some of our flagship episodes. This format resonates with our audience, offering a fresh perspective while maintaining our distinct style. Additionally, our tribe actively guides us in selecting which regions to explore next, ensuring our content remains relevant and compelling to our viewers. It's all about striking that balance between responsiveness and maintaining our authenticity amidst the ever-changing landscape of trends and feedback.

Shashank:The two sets of people that make our show are not the hosts but the editors and the viewers. We engage with them on every platform possible - from YouTube comments, Instagram, twitter and discord. We try to reply to every single dm and comment. The viewers are THE MOST important influence on deciding which city we shoot next, any institute we haven't included in our preliminary research and a lot of times they have one or two places which they really want us to visit - because they just want to see what we think about it. I'm not sure if that's validation of their own choice or living vicariously through us, either way we're happy to oblige.

Are there any specific cuisines or food cultures that you are particularly excited to explore in future episodes, and what draws you to those areas?

Sid: We both are most interested in covering the North East. We covered NE food extensively through the Humayunpur episode (releasing soon) in our Delhi season and since then has been on our minds. Next is the cuisine of Kerala which Shanky knows well and then Kashmir, my maternal motherland. I want to rediscover the food I grew up eating, mostly through the Pandit lens, I want to learn more about Kashmiri Muslim cuisine. Likewise, my parents lived in Bengal in their early years and in fact I was born on the border of Bengal and Bihar. It's time to show Shanky Bengali cuisine.

Shashank: North east of India. All the seven sisters. For a person who travelled from kargil to kanyakumari on a motorcycle i still haven't travelled enough of the north east. Every time I've had a glimpse of the food of the north east whether at a music festival in ziro or a short bike trip through Sikkim or even humayunpur in Delhi - I get this feeling yeh toh bas trailer hai. Picture abhi baki hai, which we'll experience once we go there. Hopefully soon.

How has your collaboration with Royal Challenge American Pride Soda shaped your culinary journey?

Sid: Royal Challenge American Pride Soda has been an invaluable partner in our mission to spotlight the diverse cuisines and subcultures of the regions we explore. Their collaborative approach allows us the freedom to showcase these unique culinary landscapes in our signature edgy style. It's a partnership built on mutual trust and a shared passion for uncovering hidden gems.

What's particularly remarkable is how Royal Challenge American Pride Soda is playing a pivotal role in elevating the visibility of these cuisines and cultures. Often overlooked by mainstream media, these regions are rich with culinary traditions and cultural nuances waiting to be discovered. With Royal Challenge American Pride Soda’s support, we're able to shine a spotlight on these lesser-known treasures, introducing them to an audience eager for authentic and immersive experiences. It's a symbiotic relationship that celebrates diversity and fosters a deeper appreciation for the culinary and cultural tapestry of our world.

Shashank: I have not been able to stop talking about how good this marriage has been. It's not easy for a brand to let people like us be ourselves and continue to associate with us in longevity. It takes a bold set of people with a clear vision and a strong stand on who they are and what the brand stands for. Royal Challenge American Pride Soda for us has been that rock. They have let our spirit of adventure in exploring the unknown and redefining the popular be as is if not encouraged it. Our community of viewers fortunately are the same and it's great to see them living vicariously through us and they seem to be the extended family that have accepted this marriage with open arms. This is obvious through the comments and viewership numbers on our videos of Delhi.

How do you see The Big Forkers evolving in the future, and what new projects or collaborations might be on the horizon for you both?

Sid: TBF has transformed into the Forkers Collective, a platform that allows content creators and enthusiasts to gain access to advertisers and media companies through our reach. Its the intersection of content commerce and live events. As for The Big Forkers, we will continue to create content in India and internationally. We will next release our Thailand mini-series, shot with Thai Tourism. We are also planning multiple seasons with RCAP in Bengal, UP and the North East.

Shashank: Hopefully sooner than later we would like to go from being an important voice in the food and travel space to Own this space in a sense. We would like to become the one stop shop for everything related to food and travel - content creation, production, event curation, collaborations you name it.