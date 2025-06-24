Conrad Pune Hosts Donut Festival to Celebrate Sweetness and Smiles

Dessert lovers in Pune are in for a delectable treat as Conrad Pune’s Coriander Kitchen kicks off its indulgent Donut Festival from June 20 to July 6, 2025. The event promises a swirl of sweetness with freshly made donuts curated by Chef Ramakrushna Chaskar and Chef Krutika Gawas.





The festival features an irresistible lineup of donuts, ranging from timeless classics to adventurous new flavours. Highlights include the Salted Caramel Cheesecake Donut, Mixed Berry Coffee, and the Tiramisu Oreo Donut—each crafted to offer rich layers of flavour and royal icing that promises to delight every palate.

Held at Coriander Kitchen, the festival encourages guests to indulge in luxury with sprinkles on top, whether to celebrate small wins or simply brighten a dull day. The hotel invites everyone to relive childhood joy and experience a sweet escape in a sophisticated setting. The Donut Festival is part of Conrad Pune’s initiative to elevate everyday moments into indulgent experiences. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to savour handcrafted donuts and celebrate the sweeter things in life.



