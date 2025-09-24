Conrad Bengaluru Presents Bhuri Bhoj: A Feast of Bengal’s Culinary Heritage

Bengal’s rich culinary tradition comes alive at Conrad Bengaluru this Sunday as the hotel hosts its special brunch, “Bhuri Bhoj”, at Caraway Kitchen. Scheduled for September 28, 2025, from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM, the event promises a festive and indulgent culinary experience.

The brunch features a curated spread showcasing Bengal’s most beloved dishes. Guests can begin with traditional starters like shukto (bitter vegetable medley) and beguni (batter-fried eggplant), followed by an assortment of vegetable preparations, hearty dals, and iconic fish curries such as macher jhol. The feast continues with slow-cooked mutton curries and fragrant rice, concluding with a selection of traditional Bengali desserts.

Enhancing the experience, live food stations, specially crafted mocktails, thematic décor, and soulful live music will create an immersive celebration of Bengal’s gastronomic heritage.

Caraway Kitchen invites families, friends, and food enthusiasts to indulge in this vibrant culinary journey and celebrate the timeless flavors of Bengal.