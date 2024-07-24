Chowman Hyderabad Unveils Its First Oriental Seafood Festival

Dive into a culinary adventure like no other as Chowman Hyderabad unveils its first-ever ‘Oriental Seafood Festival’! Prepare your palate for a sensational journey through the ocean’s finest offerings, meticulously crafted to enchant food lovers at this spectacular event.

Experience the magic of the sea with our signature dishes such as Seafood Wonton Soup, Stir-Fried Squid with Seasonal Veggies in Butter Garlic Sauce, Steamed Beckti with Chinese Greens, Kolkata-style chili Octopus, Kung Pao Style Lobster, and more.

Fung Cheow Pomfret (Photo By: Arrangement)

Mr. Debaditya Chaudhury, MD of Chowman Hospitality Pvt Ltd., shares his excitement, "It feels fantastic to bring our Oriental Seafood Festival to Hyderabad. We know how passionate Hyderabadi foodies are about their seafood, and as a food entrepreneur, I am excited to bring joy to people's hearts. I'm confident that the dishes featured this time will make the Oriental Seafood Festival a grand success!"

