7-Course Journey at The Westin: Where Whisky Meets Cuisine

If you are someone who enjoys the finer things in life—bold flavours, elegant pairings, and good storytelling over great spirits—mark your calendar for June 18th and 19th. The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is hosting a dining experience that promises to be unlike anything the city has seen before: an exclusive Chivas Regal Whisky Dinner at their signature Indian restaurant, Kangan.





This isn’t your typical sit-down dinner. It’s a curated seven-course culinary journey, thoughtfully designed to highlight the refined character of Scotch whisky while exploring the depth and creativity of modern Indian cuisine. At the heart of it all are two passionate craftsmen—Chef Suresh DC, known for his boundary-pushing South Indian fare with Goan influences, and Keir Williams, Chivas Regal’s Brand Ambassador, who brings with him a deep understanding of the spirit’s heritage and complexity.

Each course of the evening has been paired with a specific Chivas expression, starting from the timeless Chivas 12 to the luxurious Chivas 18, and even bespoke whisky cocktails designed to elevate the dishes. This is where culinary art and whisky-making come together in perfect harmony.





Chef Suresh’s menu plays with familiar ingredients in ways that surprise. Imagine starting with a Sea Bass Ceviche, subtly infused with kokum and topped with a light grain puff—fresh, tart, and delightfully textured. Then there’s a robust Goat preparation laced with Tellicherry pepper, nestled next to Mushroom Pongal, a dish that delivers comfort with a punch. And let’s not forget the showstopper: delicate Scallops in a velvety Almond Korma, accented by wild mustard.

Vegetarians are in for an equally indulgent experience. Dishes like Jackfruit Mint Korma paired with soft Curry Idiyappam showcase the kind of thought and precision usually reserved for meat dishes. And the Mango and Tender Coconut Ceviche? A tropical, tangy delight that holds its own beautifully with a smooth whisky pour.





Kangan, the venue for the dinner, is the perfect setting for such an affair. Known for its sophisticated take on North-Western frontier cuisine and warm, inviting ambiance, the restaurant offers an elegant backdrop that complements both the whisky and the food. Set within The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, one of the city’s top five-star properties in HITEC City, the space adds to the sense of occasion—with its calming interiors, seamless service, and that unmistakable Westin charm.