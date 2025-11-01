Venad Paal Konju: A Coastal Memory Comes Alive at Mazzo













At Mazzo, perched high above the city at Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, the evening air carries the aroma of curry leaves and coconut milk before the first plate even arrives. The new menu here isn’t just about what’s cooked—it’s about where it comes from. For Chef de Cuisine Suresh Rajan Pillai, every dish is a story stitched together from memories, travels, and traditions.

Chef de Cuisine Suresh Rajan Pillai

Among his new creations, one dish feels especially close to his heart—Venad Paal Konju. “It’s basically coastal fusion,” he says, smiling. “Veenadu refers to the long coastal stretch that connects Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. The dish is made with prawns cooked in coconut milk—first and second extractions—to give it layers of flavour. The second coconut milk brings that creamy, rich texture that makes it special.”





That simplicity, rooted in tradition but expressed with modern finesse, defines Chef Suresh’s style. “When I started in this industry, I worked under traditional South Indian chefs who stuck strictly to classics. Fusion wasn’t allowed,” he recalls. “But I always wanted to create something new within those traditions—something that keeps the soul but feels fresh.”





The result is a menu that feels familiar yet different. The flavours are unmistakably South Indian, but the presentation, textures, and pairings speak to a more global, refined sensibility. “Every dish is a memory brought to the table,” says the chef. “It’s our way of letting guests experience the peninsula’s breadth through elegant, contemporary food—something to share, to linger over, and to come back to.”





Even the bar reflects this spirit. The cocktails echo the kitchen’s philosophy of rooted reinvention. One of Chef Suresh’s favourites is The Four Arches, a drink infused with gongura—the tangy local leaf loved in Telugu homes. “Gongura is so local,” he laughs. “But we’ve given it a twist—it’s in a cocktail now. It even surprised me.”





At Mazzo, the familiar warmth of the South finds a new expression. Between the rustle of palm leaves, the hum of the city, and the quiet confidence of the food, it feels like a coastal breeze has found its way to Hyderabad’s skyline.



