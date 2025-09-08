From Avial to Ada Pradhaman: Celebrating Onam with Chef Suresh Rajan Pillai

Onam is not just about flowers, festivities, and traditions – it is also about food that brings families together around a banana leaf. At Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, Executive Chef Suresh Rajan Pillai recreated this festive magic with an elaborate Onam Sadhya. In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, the chef shared what made this year’s spread special, the challenges of preparing such a grand vegetarian feast, and the dishes closest to his heart.

Excerpts

What makes this year’s Onam Sadhya at Marriott Executive Apartments unique?

This year, our Onam Sadhya stands out because it beautifully blends the authentic flavours of Kerala’s traditional harvest feast with the premium hospitality experience of Marriott. We’re not just serving a meal; we’re recreating the festive spirit of Kerala with elaborate presentation, cultural décor, and recipes passed down through generations. Guests can truly feel like they are part of a home-style Onam celebration right here in Hyderabad.

Which traditional dish from the Sadhya do you personally love preparing the most?

For me, it has to be the Avial – a medley of seasonal vegetables cooked in coconut and yogurt, finished with a drizzle of coconut oil and curry leaves. It’s simple yet powerful, representing the essence of Kerala cuisine: healthy, balanced, and soulful.

How do you balance authenticity with a modern dining experience for guests?

We stay rooted in tradition by preparing each dish exactly as it’s meant to be, but we elevate the dining experience with refined presentation, impeccable service, and curated beverage pairings. Guests get the authentic taste of Kerala, but with the comfort and elegance of a modern dining setup.









Can you share one lesser-known dish from the Sadhya that diners should watch out for?

A dish that often surprises our diners is the Kootu Curry – a unique combination of black chickpeas, yam, and roasted coconut. It’s hearty, slightly sweet, and very flavorful, yet not as widely known as avial or olan. It truly adds depth to the feast.

What challenges go into preparing such an elaborate vegetarian feast?

The main challenge is the scale and precision. A Sadhya traditionally includes more than 25 dishes, all vegetarian, each requiring different cooking methods and timing. Ensuring consistency in taste, freshness of ingredients, and serving everything warm on time is a culinary marathon. But it’s a challenge we love taking on every year.

What are the special dishes on the menu?

Along with staples like Parippu Curry, Sambar, Avial, Olan, Kootu Curry, Rasam, and Payasams, this year we are featuring special items such as Ada Pradhaman, Palada Payasam, Pineapple Pachadi, and Inji Puli. These balance sweet, sour, and tangy flavors, making the Sadhya truly festive.

How do you think this will appeal to Hyderabadis?

Hyderabadis are passionate about food, flavor, and festive experiences. The Onam Sadhya offers something different – a purely vegetarian, wholesome, and soulful culinary journey that’s both satisfying and refreshing. It’s an opportunity to explore Kerala’s heritage while enjoying a grand feast that feels both traditional and celebratory.