Chef Prateek Sadhu's Mountain Flavours From Peaks to Plates

Tucked away in the foothills of the Himalayas, Chef Prateek Sadhu's intimate 16-seater restaurant, NAAR, has been making waves with its unique take on Himalayan cuisine. Hailing from Baramulla, Kashmir, Chef Sadhu is on a mission to break stereotypes and showcase the rich culinary heritage of the mountain region.



"NAAR is more than just a restaurant; it's a representation of the Himalayan food culture," Chef Sadhu explains. "We draw inspiration from home cooking, using local ingredients and traditional techniques to create a truly unique experience."

With a culinary journey that spans prestigious kitchens worldwide, Chef Sadhu's passion for preserving local ingredients and forgotten flavours shines through in his wilderness-to-table philosophy. We caught up with him at Pak Hyatt in Hyderabad. Let's know more about the chef's vision and the story behind NAAR.







When asked about staying true to authentic flavours while showcasing Himalayan cuisine in cities like Hyderabad, Chef Sadhu challenges the notion of authenticity. "Indian food is a result of migration and evolution. Tomatoes, chilies, and even idlis aren't originally Indian. What we are true to is the flavors of the mountain region and the stories behind each dish."

NAAR's menu is a testament to this philosophy, with dishes like Sunderkhala, a noodle dish born from trade with Tibet, highlighting the rich cultural exchange that shapes Indian cuisine.



Chef Sadhu believes chefs play a vital role in preserving traditional food. "We must preserve the honesty of food, ingredients, and recipes – the building blocks of modern Indian food."





At NAAR, this dedication is evident in every aspect, from foraging for ingredients to presenting traditional dishes with modern flair.

So, what's next for Chef Sadhu? "There are many projects in the pipeline," he hints. "We are committed to taking NAAR to the next level, sharing the stories and flavours of the Himalayas with a wider audience."



As the culinary landscape continues to evolve, Chef Prateek Sadhu and NAAR remain at the forefront, championing the preservation of traditional Indian cuisine while innovating for a brighter culinary future.



