Chef Peng’s Table brings Chengdu flavours to Hyderabad at Yi Jing, ITC Kohenur

Food and Recipes
DC Correspondent
10 Sept 2025 3:51 PM IST

Twelve evenings of bold, smoky Chinese cuisine await food lovers from September 10 to 22

Yi Jing at ITC Kohenur will host Chef Peng’s Table, a special dining showcase of Chengdu’s fiery culinary traditions.

Food lovers in the city are set for a culinary journey to Chengdu as Yi Jing at ITC Kohenur hosts Chef Peng’s Table, a limited-time dining experience from September 10 to 22, 2025.

For twelve evenings, the restaurant will transform into a stage for Chef Peng, who will showcase the bold and smoky flavours of Chengdu through dishes crafted with fire, smoke, and tradition. Guests can expect an immersive dining experience where every plate is designed to highlight authentic Chinese artistry.

The event will run daily between 7:00 pm and 11:30 pm at Yi Jing, ITC Kohenur.


