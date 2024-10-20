Chai-Biscuit Brewing a Storm in a Teacup

Roseina Coutinho

Dunking your favourite biscuits into a cup of chai or coffee makes it taste better. However, overconsumption or daily indulgence in the chai-biscuit combo might lead to an ‘unhealthy’ storm in your teacup. It could send your blood sugar levels soaring high and lead to other health complications.

Chai Pe Charcha

In India, chai serves as a dynamic drink that requires no reason or season for its consumption. Whether it is morning, afternoon, evening or even midnight, chai-coffee is a ritual for some people. Dr K. Dinesh, MD, FCD, PGPD (USA) & Consultant Physician & Diabetologist from Chennai says, “This ritual may seem appealing to chai lovers. However, what’s concerning is that the tea-biscuit combo can pave the way for an overshoot in sugar levels if consumed regularly or without caution.”

Dr Dinesh explains that consuming chai with biscuits can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels. He adds that having chai on an empty stomach increases the chances of acidity, while biscuits aggravate possibilities for episodes of constipation to kick in! He adds, “The vegetable oil in biscuits can also cause hormonal imbalances and cardiac problems.”

Sweet But Sour!

Despite their appeal in terms of taste and affordability, most biscuits, including commercial ones, are stuffed with refined sugar. On consuming these with a cup of hot, sizzling tea or coffee, one may feel a sense of heightened satiation. However, tea or coffee in excess can also cause a substantial increase in blood sugar levels, increasing chances of many to develop Type-2 Diabetes. This can lead to weight gain and a decrease in energy levels.

The increase in blood sugar is directly proportional to a steep but sure downward crash in one’s energy levels. Not just that, the heart which relishes a hearty and comforting chai-biscuit duo, is at a greater risk because of the trans fats and hydrogenated oils used in most biscuits.

Possible Replacements

Dr Jaison Paul Sharma, Consultant Diabetologist and Managing director at Sharma Hospital at Garhdiwala in Punjab, says, “The most common effects seen are severe gastritis, bone illnesses, risk of diabetes, weight gain along with insomnia and high BP,” adding, “One shouldn’t entirely avoid having chai with biscuits. Rather have it in a controlled manner.” Moderation is the key here!

There are a variety of healthier substitutes when it comes to binging on evening or morning snacks. “Nuts and dry fruits, whole-grain cookies, Greek yogurt with fresh fruits, and rice cakes are healthier snacks to have with tea,” suggests Dr Jaison.

He opines that one can choose to substitute tea for drinks like turmeric latte or ginger-lemon tea, to name a few.

Dr Dinesh says, “Though people are addicted to tea and biscuits, they can also consider options like ginger ale water, smoothies, coconut water or lemon water.”

Biscuits can also be occasionally replaced by sprouts, roasted makhana, chopped vegetables or even roasted chana. Dr Jaison emphasises that the overconsumption of chai and biscuits isn’t something limited to any particular age category. He adds that this is a habit that has reached even toddlers. They are given complementary feeds with biscuits dipped into a nice serving of chai!

Doctors also warned about drinking tea on an empty stomach in the morning. Dr Dinesh says, “Drinking hot tea on an empty stomach every morning is going to disrupt your entire digestive system in the long run.”

Mindless Consumption

The tea-biscuit pairing is irresistible. But some people mindlessly go on pouring themselves cups of tea and extra servings of those sweet, buttery biscuits. Little do we realise that those sugary delicacies, when accompanied with tea or coffee, only prove to be a deadly combo. Dr Jaison adds, “Have chai as a way to treat yourself at the end of a chaotic day, not as an ongoing ritualistic habit!”