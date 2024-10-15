Celebrate World Food Day Around The Globe With These Recipes From Audiobooks on Audible!
As we celebrate World Food Day, let's embark on a flavorful journey around the globe. This carefully curated selection of recipes, taken from three audiobooks on Audible, The Olive Oil Enthusiast, Crockpot Recipes: The Top 100 Best Slow Cooker Recipes of All Time, and Cooking With Spices and Herbs showcases the diverse cuisines from different countries and cultures. Whether you're a seasoned cook or just starting, these recipes can help explore new tastes and culinary techniques from around the world. Food brings together people and here’s the opportunity to develop a global palette! So, gather ingredients, fire up the stove or slow cooker, and let's celebrate the joy of cooking and the diversity of global flavours this World Food Day!
Yellow Potato Frittatas
Ingredients:
● Russet or yellow potatoes: 1½ pounds / 700g
● Extra-virgin olive oil: ⅓ cup / 75g
● Medium bell pepper: 1 nos, seeded and finely chopped
● Small peperoncino calabrese: 1 nos, finely sliced (hot chilly pepper also work)
● Medium red onion: ½, finely chopped
● Eggs: 6
● Parmigiano Reggiano: ¼ cup / 20g finely grated, ParmesanCheese
● Finely chopped parsley: ¼ cup / 15g
● Freshly ground black pepper
● Salt
Method:
● Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C
● Peel the potatoes, cut them in half lengthwise, and slice them into ⅛-inch-thick pieces (use a mandoline, if you have one).
● Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add enough of the oil to generously cover the bottom of the pot. Heat the oil for 2 minutes.
● To test if the oil is thoroughly heated, add a slice of potato. The sides of the potato should sizzle intensely. Add one-third of the potatoes, then raise the heat to high. Add the remaining potatoes. After 1 minute, decrease the heat to medium and add the bell pepper and peperoncino. Do not stir
● Let the potatoes and peppers cook for 5 to 7 minutes on one side to create a light golden crust. Using a silicone spatula or wooden spoon (do not use stainless steel), flip the potatoes over section by section. It doesn’t have to be perfect—just get things flipped.
● Cook the potatoes for 5 more minutes. Gently fold in the onion and cook for 5 minutes.
● Crack the eggs into a large bowl and break all the yolks, then add the Parmigiano Reggiano, parsley, and a few turns of black pepper. Whisk a few times to incorporate. Do not overbeat.
● Season the potato mixture with salt (there’s no salt in the eggs, so we prefer to add a little extra to the potatoes). Flip everything one more time.
● Turn off the heat and pour the egg mixture over the potatoes.
● Place the skillet in the oven and bake, uncovered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until the top is golden brown and fluffy. If your oven bakes unevenly, rotate the frittata halfway through the cooking process.
● Remove from the oven, slice into wedges, and serve the frittata immediately. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 6 days. Reheat in a preheated 350°F / 175°C oven for about 15 minutes.
● NOTE: The frittata is best made in a cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven with high sides (something tall enough to accommodate bread dough). Alternatively, you can use a large nonstick pan for the first part of the recipe and then transfer everything to a 9 by 9-inch ceramic or glass oven-safe pan lined with parchment paper before baking as directed.
Chili With White Beans And Some Crunch
Ingredients:
● Peeled and chopped onions: 3 cups, divided
● Chopped red bell peppers: 3 cups
● Dry Oregano: 1 tablespoon
● Fresh cilantro: ½ cup, chopped
● Garlic: 3 cloves
● Dried Ancho Chilies: 3
● Olive Oil: ¼ cup
● Ground Cumin: ½ tablespoon
● Tomato Paste: 2 tablespoon
● Coriander: ½ teaspoon
● Kosher salt: 1 teaspoon
● Pepper: 1 teaspoon
● Bay Leaf: 1
● Vegetable stock: 4½ cups
● Tomato Puree: One 26-ounce can
● Dried white beans: One 16-ounce package
● Zucchini: 4 cups, peeled and diced
● Diced tomatoes: One 15-ounce can
● Sour cream and corn chips as per preference
Method:
1. Place one cup of the onion, one cup of the bell pepper, the oregano, cilantro, and peeled garlic cloves in a food processor/grinder
2. Remove the seeds and stems from the ancho chillies and chop those.
3. Add those to the food processor and process everything until the mixture is almost smooth.
4. Next, pour the oil in a large skillet. Heat over medium and pour the mixture in the food processor into the skillet.
5. Cook for about eight minutes or until the mixture starts to evaporate. Stir it constantly.
6. Then add the cumin, tomato paste, coriander, salt, pepper, and bay leaf and cook while stirring for about two more minutes.
7. Place the mixture in the skillet into a non-stick sprayed crock pot. Add the rest of the onions and one more cup of the bell pepper. There should be one more cup left. Add the stock, puree, and beans and stir.
8. Place the cover on and cook on low for about eight hours. Change the temperature to high on the crock pot and add the remaining cup of bell peppers, the zucchini, and the diced tomatoes. Cook on high for about 20 more minutes.
9. When you're ready to serve, remove the bay leaf, ladle it into bowls, and top with a dollop of sour cream and a handful of crushed corn chips.
Rustic Chicken with Marjoram and Tomatoes
Ingredients:
● 4 cups cherry tomatoes, stemmed and cut in half
● 1⁄4 cup coconut oil
● 4 cloves garlic peeled and crushed
● 1 1⁄4 teaspoon red pepper flakes, crushed
● 2 tablespoons fresh marjoram, chopped, divided (also known as Murwa in Hindi)
● 4 chicken breast halves with ribs.
● Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
2. In a bowl, place the halved cherry tomatoes, coconut oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, and 1 teaspoon of the marjoram, and toss to coat.
3. Place the chicken on a rimmed cooking sheet that has been sprayed with non-stick spray. Sprinkle the breasts with salt and pepper.
4. Pour the tomato mixture on top of the chicken and arrange on and around the breasts. Roast 35 minutes until the tomatoes blister and the chicken cooks through.
5. Transfer the chicken to a serving plate and spoon the tomatoes and juice over top.
6. Sprinkle with the rest of the marjoram and serve!
