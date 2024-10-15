Celebrate World Food Day Around The Globe With These Recipes From Audiobooks on Audible!

As we celebrate World Food Day, let's embark on a flavorful journey around the globe. This carefully curated selection of recipes, taken from three audiobooks on Audible, The Olive Oil Enthusiast, Crockpot Recipes: The Top 100 Best Slow Cooker Recipes of All Time, and Cooking With Spices and Herbs showcases the diverse cuisines from different countries and cultures. Whether you're a seasoned cook or just starting, these recipes can help explore new tastes and culinary techniques from around the world. Food brings together people and here’s the opportunity to develop a global palette! So, gather ingredients, fire up the stove or slow cooker, and let's celebrate the joy of cooking and the diversity of global flavours this World Food Day!



● Russet or yellow potatoes: 1½ pounds / 700g

● Extra-virgin olive oil: ⅓ cup / 75g

● Medium bell pepper: 1 nos, seeded and finely chopped

● Small peperoncino calabrese: 1 nos, finely sliced (hot chilly pepper also work)

● Medium red onion: ½, finely chopped

● Eggs: 6

● Parmigiano Reggiano: ¼ cup / 20g finely grated, ParmesanCheese

● Finely chopped parsley: ¼ cup / 15g

● Freshly ground black pepper

● Salt





Method:

● Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C

● Peel the potatoes, cut them in half lengthwise, and slice them into ⅛-inch-thick pieces (use a mandoline, if you have one).

● Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add enough of the oil to generously cover the bottom of the pot. Heat the oil for 2 minutes.

● To test if the oil is thoroughly heated, add a slice of potato. The sides of the potato should sizzle intensely. Add one-third of the potatoes, then raise the heat to high. Add the remaining potatoes. After 1 minute, decrease the heat to medium and add the bell pepper and peperoncino. Do not stir

● Let the potatoes and peppers cook for 5 to 7 minutes on one side to create a light golden crust. Using a silicone spatula or wooden spoon (do not use stainless steel), flip the potatoes over section by section. It doesn’t have to be perfect—just get things flipped.

● Cook the potatoes for 5 more minutes. Gently fold in the onion and cook for 5 minutes.

● Crack the eggs into a large bowl and break all the yolks, then add the Parmigiano Reggiano, parsley, and a few turns of black pepper. Whisk a few times to incorporate. Do not overbeat.

● Season the potato mixture with salt (there’s no salt in the eggs, so we prefer to add a little extra to the potatoes). Flip everything one more time.

● Turn off the heat and pour the egg mixture over the potatoes.

● Place the skillet in the oven and bake, uncovered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until the top is golden brown and fluffy. If your oven bakes unevenly, rotate the frittata halfway through the cooking process.

● Remove from the oven, slice into wedges, and serve the frittata immediately. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 6 days. Reheat in a preheated 350°F / 175°C oven for about 15 minutes.

● NOTE: The frittata is best made in a cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven with high sides (something tall enough to accommodate bread dough). Alternatively, you can use a large nonstick pan for the first part of the recipe and then transfer everything to a 9 by 9-inch ceramic or glass oven-safe pan lined with parchment paper before baking as directed.





Chili With White Beans And Some Crunch