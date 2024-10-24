Celebrate this Diwali with a variety of festive offerings from ITC Hotels

Gourmet Couch's Festive Curations

This Diwali, celebrate with Gourmet Couch's wonderful offerings available at ITC Kohenur and ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad. Experience a delightful array of options, including Chef's curated Mithai boxes, exclusive selections, and various festive treats that promise to elevate

your celebrations. Available throughout Diwali, these special collections are designed to bring families together, making every moment of Diwali truly memorable.





Fabelle Chocolates: Delightful Diwali Hampers

Make this Diwali unforgettable with Fabelle’s exclusive hampers, available only at ITC Kohenur. Each hamper is a delicious surprise curated to delight your taste buds and enhance your celebrations. Choose from a variety of options, including the Signature Bouquet, Prisma Bouquet, & Royale Bouquet each thoughtfully designed to create cherished

moments filled with joy and laughter. Perfect for sharing with your loved ones, let Fabelle be the centerpiece of your festive gatherings, bringing you unforgettable flavours this Diwali.