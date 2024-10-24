Celebrate this Diwali with a variety of festive offerings from ITC Hotels
Gourmet Couch's Festive Curations
This Diwali, celebrate with Gourmet Couch's wonderful offerings available at ITC Kohenur and ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad. Experience a delightful array of options, including Chef's curated Mithai boxes, exclusive selections, and various festive treats that promise to elevate
your celebrations. Available throughout Diwali, these special collections are designed to bring families together, making every moment of Diwali truly memorable.
Fabelle Chocolates: Delightful Diwali Hampers
Make this Diwali unforgettable with Fabelle’s exclusive hampers, available only at ITC Kohenur. Each hamper is a delicious surprise curated to delight your taste buds and enhance your celebrations. Choose from a variety of options, including the Signature Bouquet, Prisma Bouquet, & Royale Bouquet each thoughtfully designed to create cherished
moments filled with joy and laughter. Perfect for sharing with your loved ones, let Fabelle be the centerpiece of your festive gatherings, bringing you unforgettable flavours this Diwali.
Sleeep Boutique's Festivities
Elevate your Diwali celebrations with the luxurious towel sets from Sleeep Boutique, available exclusively at ITC Kohenur. Crafted from the finest materials, these premium towels infuse warmth and elegance into your home. Celebrate the festival with an indulgent touch, ensuring that every moment feels special. Make your festivities memorable with
Sleeep Boutique's exquisite offerings are designed to bring a sense of comfort and luxury to your holiday season.
