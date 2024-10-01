Celebrate Navratri at SOCIAL with a Special Festive Menu

Hyderabad: Navratri is a time for reflection, fasting, and celebrating with loved ones. At SOCIAL, we’re bringing a festive touch with a special Navratri menu that blends traditional flavours with our signature twist. Our limited-time Navratri Thalis will be available at all SOCIAL outlets from 3rd to 11th October 2024.



The Navratri Thali is a balanced and flavourful spread featuring Aloo Jeera—spiced potatoes tossed with cumin, Paneer in a Rich Tomato Gravy, crunchy Makhana, and Vrat special Samak Rice. Savor the Falahari Poori and finish your meal with the sweet and satisfying Sabudana Kheer. To add even more variety, the Thali also includes crispy Sabudana Vada and Sabudana Papad, bringing a mix of textures and tastes. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared to make your fasting journey comforting, delicious, and full of flavour.