Celebrate Jashn-e-Haleem At Paradise, Hyderabad

Haleem, is the dish that everybody craves for, during Ramadan season. It is a type of lentil stew dish, made up of mutton or chicken, popularly served during the festive time of Ramadan. Although the dish, has its origins from the Arab dish ‘harees’, Haleem has became an integral part of Deccani cuisine, and has become the heart and soul of Ramadan in Hyderabad.

Paradise has always been a place where Hyderabadi food is celebrated, and that of course includes, the famous ‘Hyderabadi Haleem’

For decades, Paradise Haleem has been more than a dish, it has been a ritual that signals the start of the festive season of Ramadan, in the city. Crafted using 29 carefully selected ingredients, premium ghee, and slow-cooked mutton/chicken, the haleem continues to be prepared using time-honoured methods that deliver the unmistakable depth, richness, and consistency that makes it the most popular haleem, during the season.

Paradise Biryani's "Jashn-e-Haleem" is an annual festival in Hyderabad (and other cities) celebrating the Ramadan season by serving authentic, slow-cooked Hyderabadi haleem. Running usually between February and May, it offers premium mutton and chicken haleem made with ghee, featuring spiced-up flavors, special packaging for hygiene, and availability across multiple outlets.

We the interviewers from Deccan Chronicle, had the opportunity to attend this year’s ‘Jashn e Haleem’ event. We were honored to meet Dr. Swatantra Gautam, Vice President of culinary and Research & Development in Paradise. We spoke about Hyderabadi Haleek, what makes it the heart and soul of the Ramadan season, and how Paradise’s Jashn e Haleem event aims to popularize it and celebrate it.

Q-1: So,what is so special about your haleem?.

Chef: Haleem is not just a food but rather an emotion in our city. And during the festival of Ramadan, this emotion is carried around the entire region of telangana. And as you know, especially when it comes to our Haleem (Paradise), we are a legacy brand which are usually known for our lip smacking Biryani. But yes, we are also known for our Haleem as well. So, every year this a sort of a ritual.

And today we are launching this dish across all of our outlets in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai region. And it will be available at the same price tag which as last year , which is 299 rupees.

Q-2: Why do you think Haleem represents Hyderabad so well? Why would you say that?

Chef: So, I’m telling you again that this particular practice of making haleem only becomes special during the holy month of Ramadan. People would like to consume it from day to night. If you go to any other state, this item will be available year round. But that’s not the case here. This dish doesn’t restrict to any boundaries, and as much as the muslims love to consume It during the season, even the hindus too would eagerly eat it. And that is why it is known for this particular timing of the year.

Q-3: Why would you say Paradise Haleem is the best haleem and has the best Jashn-e-Haleem event ? Why would you personally recommend it.

Chef: The recommendation, it is not about that we have a very fantastic recipe or a different recipe. The core components that go into making this dish remains the same. But our concoction provides a unique taste to the palettes, and this is a word from our consumers. So, everybody has an individual taste. You can have a different taste, I can have a different taste. But people have become too used to our art and love of preparing this dish, that always makes them come back to us.

So there are many restaurants that sell haleem during this season, but still people anticipate for the release of Paradise Haleem. We are very inclined towards what we make. We take our own time to create this dish and the process is always backed by quality assurance

Q-4: What makes Paradise the best according to you and how is it different from other resturaunts offering haleem in Hyderabad?

Chef: As you might’ve been aware that there have been a lot of raids happened across various other restaurants in our city in the past year. And many of them were found out to be compromising on the food safety norms issued by FSSAI. But have you ever heard about such a raid taking place on any one of our branches?. Obviously no right?. And that’s what we are proud of. We want our customers to consume the best quality and safest food. And this is the reason that I believe that people trust our food.













Q-5: Is there Anything new that’s going to happen this new year?.

Chef: So, we are keeping the same Haleem. The only thing new will be, might be, will be having more people added to our kitchen. Because once a consumer comes to paradise and eat our Haleem, they become a part of our family. So, that's what they say, “Main akela chala tha, log milte gaye, Karwaan banta gaya. (I was going alone, but, as I went on my journey, I met more people, and gradually they became part of my journey.) We are making our Karwaan, in every event that we do. Expanding our family.

Q-6:What about paradise sir? Do you plan on expanding, making it pan-India, or perhaps even international?

Chef: Yes, we have expansion plans and very soon you will be hearing about it. Recently, in last year, we opened three new outlets. So, there’s one in Nexus mall. And two in Bangalore, which are already operational, as of now. And we also have a plan on expanding to the other parts of the country.

Q-7: So, are you guys planning to make any travel pack for Haleem, for those who are interested in eating it in other states or countries ?

Chef: Not abroad, but for India, yes. Because, you know, we are a must-take brand for all the people, those who reside outside Hyderabad. That if you are going to Hyderabad, you must have Paradise Haleem or Paradise Biryani. And that's the reason every outlet is available with such packings. And people pick up and take it.

Q-8: So, India also has a very big vegetarian population right? So, do you plan on expanding Haleem to the vegetarian customers?

A: We do have a product already. Last year, we launched it during the same time. But when we see this particular market, people would not prefer having it during this season. It's more of a non-vegetarian approach that people especially look out for.

We have a product and definitely it will come to our menu. But we will launch it, when the vegetarian season comes up.

Q-9: One last question, Would you prefer Mutton or Chicken in your haleem?

Chef: It’s like You are asking a mother which child is better.

No, It doesn't matter, but again, it depends on an indivual’s tastes and preferences. So, I am a lover of mutton. And My priority always goes with mutton. But yes, if you see, if you compare both the Haleems, other than the meaty texture, you will find it almost similar.

Thank you so much, sir, I hope this Haleem, takes to me to Paradise

Yeah! Im confident that our haleem is the best, it represent the true flavours of Hyderabadi cuisine. Do enjoy !

Customers can now visit any paradise outlet and experience the magical tastes of Hyderabadi haleem during this season. Jai telangana jai hind!!.





This article is authored by Yoga Aditya and Satvik AVP, interns at Deccan Chronicle, Secunderabad