A Stir of Tradition

There’s something about the aroma of soaked fruits and spice that signals the arrival of Christmas long before December does. At The Leela Hyderabad, that festive spirit came alive in an evening of laughter, nostalgia, and tradition, as the hotel hosted its first Grand Fruit Mixing Ceremony—an age-old ritual that celebrates harvest, togetherness, and the anticipation of the season ahead.

Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager, The Leela Hyderabad at the property's first Cake Mixing Ceremony

“Cake mixing is one of those timeless customs that captures the joy of togetherness,” said Mr. Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager of The Leela Hyderabad. “It’s not just about preparing for Christmas. It’s a ritual that brings people together—family, friends, and teams—to blend their own harvests, share stories, and celebrate abundance. This year is especially meaningful for us as it marks our first festive season since we opened.”

Historically, the cake mixing ceremony is rooted in harvest traditions of Europe, when families would gather during autumn to preserve fruits for the cold months ahead. The practice eventually evolved into a joyful prelude to Christmas, where the fruits were soaked in spirits and spices, later baked into rich plum cakes and puddings.

At The Leela, this time-honoured ritual unfolded with elegance at The Raen Terrace, where guests joined the hotel’s chefs around a table laden with dried fruits, nuts, and aromatic spirits. The colourful medley—raisins, figs, apricots, almonds, blackcurrants, prunes, sultanas, and the ever-playful tutti frutti—was gently folded together with generous pours of liquor, creating a heady mix that will rest and mature over the coming weeks.

Chef Rishabh Anand, Executive Sous Chef, The Leela Hyderabad

Chef Rishabh Anand and his team curated the mix with meticulous care. “The fruits we use are from the winter harvest,” he explained. “This tradition goes back to a time when families would bring their own fruits and mix them together to preserve for the season. The alcohol keeps the fruits rich and flavourful for months, even years. What we have done today is continue that tradition—with a modern, Leela touch.”

Chef Anand also spoke passionately about the craftsmanship behind their festive creations. “Our stollen bread, for instance, is made the traditional European way—dipped in clarified butter and wrapped around a log of marzipan, symbolising Christ wrapped in cloth. It’s rich, aromatic, and authentic—just as you would find in Europe. We have also created mince pies, florentines, and plum cakes using last year’s soaked fruits. Every bite tells a story of patience and passion.”





The ceremony ended on a high note—with the crowd cheering, “Hip hip hurray!” as glasses clinked and aprons came off. The evening flowed into a cheerful high tea featuring festive treats and warm camaraderie, echoing the hotel’s signature hospitality.

As the fruits continue to soak and mature in their fragrant bath, they hold within them the promise of Christmas—sweetness, gratitude, and the joy of sharing. For The Leela Hyderabad, this ceremony wasn’t just the start of a season; it was a celebration of community, craftsmanship, and the simple happiness of coming together to stir a little magic into the months ahead.



