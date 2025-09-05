Burma Burma Presents ‘From Burma, With Tea’ A Tribute To Its Vibrant Tea Shop Culture

Hyderabad : This monsoon season, Burma Burma invites you to gather your friends and family for ‘From Burma, With Tea’ - a one-of-a-kind Burmese Tea Shop experience available across all our restaurants from September 1 to 30, 2025. Enjoy a limited-edition menu featuring rich Burmese Pulled teas - both hot and iced, alongside crackling bites and flavourful shared plates. Each offering is thoughtfully created so you can bring your favourite people together over great food and warm conversation. In Burma, tea is more than a drink; it’s a way of life, a bridge between people. From the bustling streets of Yangon to the quiet corners of rural towns, tea shops are where life unfolds, full of laughter, connection, and the comforting aroma of sweet milk tea and spiced snacks. The Tea Shop promotion is a celebration of that very spirit. Every item on this menu draws inspiration from authentic Burmese tea shops; expect bold flavours, hearty bites, and aromatic teas. At its heart lies the traditional Burmese Milk Tea, a comforting blend of black tea, condensed milk and evaporated milk. Indulgent offerings like the Yangon Royal Tea, crowned with a layer of cream, and the decadent Creamy Bagan Tea, inspired by Bagan state’s bustling markets, offer nostalgia with every sip. Cold options include the refreshing Iced Milk Tea with a milk foam cloud, and the creamy Coconut Iced Tea stirred with coconut milk and coconut custard. These teas are perfectly paired with comforting, flavour-packed dishes that echo the spirit of Burmese Tea Shops. Snack on the Chin State Potato Croquettes, crisp on the outside and filled with mock meat delicately flavoured with five-spice or share plates like the spicy Corner Cart Skewers and Cracklin’ Burmese Dumplings, stuffed with shiitake and edamame and seasoned with Burmese curry powder. The Seared Tofu and Avocado Salad offers a zesty interlude, while the Tea Shop Noodle Bowl delivers pure comfort. For an indulgent finale, try the Tea Shop Toast - warm honey-glazed bread soaked in custard apple milk and topped with clotted cream. Rooted in nostalgia yet served with a contemporary flair, each tea and dish honours Burma’s rich traditions of hospitality, flavour, and community. Whether you are looking for a quiet moment with your favourite tea or a lively catch-up with friends, this experience invites you to slow down and savour genuine connection - no special occasion required. From Burma, With Tea, is now pouring at all Burma Burma restaurants in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

“Burmese Tea Shops are living, breathing spaces of culture, community, and culinary richness, where friendships brew and stories simmer over endless cups of steaming Burmese Milk Tea or Laphet Yay,” said Ankit Gupta, Founder Burma Burma. “This menu is particularly close to my heart. After years of travelling through Burma, sipping tea in roadside stalls and bustling tea houses, we knew we had to bring that experience to our diners — but in our own Burma Burma way,” he added.







After extensive research and deep engagement with some of Burma’s best tea masters, the culinary team led by Chef Ansab Khan, Head Chef, Burma Burma, has reimagined the Burmese Tea Shop for the Indian table. Their version of a Burmese Tea Shop menu is a celebration of a tradition that’s as rich in meaning as it is in flavour. Influenced by the country’s rich culinary tapestry and neighbouring cultures, this menu captures the layered flavours and rituals of Burmese tea culture.



‘From Burma, with Tea’ – A Limited-Edition Tea Shop Menu

The journey begins with the classic Burmese Pulled Tea, a timeless blend of black tea, condensed milk, and evaporated milk that instantly transports you to the bustling streets of Burma. The indulgent Yangon Royal Tea, layered with cream, pairs beautifully with Chin State Potato Croquettes, a comforting bite with a five-spice mock meat filling, served with a spring salad and preserved black bean dip. Prefer a cooler sip? Try the Iced Milk Tea with a cloud of milk foam or the Coconut Iced Tea, stirred with coconut milk and coconut custard- light, creamy, and refreshing. For a full-bodied, creamier texture, try the Creamy Bagan Tea, a staple in the markets of Bagan. Whether you're in the mood for something bold, sweet, or soothing, each tea brings a distinct experience. As tea is served and conversations are in full swing, you are bound to reach out for a plate of sizzling snacks. True to tradition, the teas are paired with a selection of crispy snacks, hearty noodles, and something sweet to wrap it all up.

Start with the fresh Seared Tofu and Avocado Salad, tossed with chilli-garlic oil and lime - a vibrant mix of crispy tofu, ripe avocado, tomatoes, and scallions. To accompany your tea, dig into a spread of bold, comforting bites. Then, dive into the Corner Cart Skewers - sticky, pan-seared mock meatballs coated in a chilli glaze, perfectly paired with an iced tea. Craving something crisp and warm? Try the Cracklin' Burmese Dumplings, filled with edamame and shiitake, seasoned with Kalar Lay curry powder, and served with a mustard-chilli dip. Don't miss the Tea Shop Noodle Bowl, a slurp-worthy dish of Udon noodles in slow-cooked onion-chilli curry, topped with roasted chilli, crispy wheat flakes, and fried onions. Round off your meal with the Tea Shop Toast- honey-glazed toast soaked in custard apple milk and finished with a luscious dollop of clotted cream. Don't miss this chance to experience Burma's vibrant Tea Shop culture only at Burma Burma in your city.





An Experience Of Burmese Food & Culture Burma Burma, an ode to the people and culture of Burma, is an introduction to its cuisine through a modern, eclectic lens; one that blends traditional flavours with contemporary expressions. Discover inventive small plates, moreish mains, refreshing beverages, and decadent desserts, all thoughtfully crafted. The cuisine is defined by its bold, sour, spicy flavours, with key ingredients like kaffir lime, balachaung peppers, sunflower seeds, and laphet (fermented tea leaves) infused to create a new world of culinary delights. No meal at Burma Burma is complete without Khowsuey, and the beloved Oh No Khowsuey remains a crowd favourite. But the menu ventures far beyond, offering a rich repertoire of Burmese delicacies and beverages that invite discovery with every bite.







