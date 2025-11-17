Buffalo Trace Brings Award-Winning Distillery Experience to Mumbai with India Debut

Mumbai: Buffalo Trace Distillery, distiller of some of the most sought-after bourbons in the world including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Sazerac Rye, W.L. Weller, and Pappy Van Winkle, wrapped up its three-day pop-up in India over the weekend. The immersive, multi-sensory event brought the spirit of Kentucky to India, celebrating Buffalo Trace’s centuries-old craftsmanship through curated tastings and storytelling sessions.



Held at Palladium Mumbai - Courtyard, the multi-day pop-up welcomed spirits enthusiasts, industry professionals, and whiskey connoisseurs to explore the heritage and artistry that define Buffalo Trace’s bourbons. Guests were treated to an educational and sensory journey and had the opportunity to learn about the brand’s 200-year legacy while savoring tastings from its portfolio that’s available in India- Benchmark Bourbon, Buffalo Trace Bourbon and Weller Wheated Bourbon.

The pop-up was attended by industry experts such as Lara Balsara Vajifdar, Executive Director at Madison World; Tanuj Garg, Film Producer; Jayesh Yagnik, CEO of MOMS Outdoor; Pradeep Diwedi, Group CEO of Eros International; Esha Amin, Celebrity Fashion Stylist; Mini Sood Banerjee, Director of Marketing at Amorepacific; Pravir Sethi; and A.D. Singh, Founder & MD of the Olive Group of Restaurants. Diego Bianchi, VP, Global Hubs, Sazerac said “Buffalo Trace Distillery’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, aging, and quality distilling has earned it fans across the globe, and we’re thrilled to finally share that experience with consumers in India. The energy and enthusiasm we witnessed in Mumbai was really encouraging, and we’re excited to bring similar immersive experiences to more cities across the country. Through these initiatives, we hope to deepen awareness and appreciation for our bourbon and the rich heritage of Buffalo Trace Distillery.”

Guests visited the Buffalo Trace Distillery Pop-Up to immerse themselves in curated experiences ranging from guided bourbon tastings to interactive stations such as a scent bar, leather workshop, and chocolate station—each designed to highlight the nuanced notes and craftsmanship behind Buffalo Trace’s whiskeys. They also took home personalized keepsakes from each experience zone, bringing the world of Buffalo Trace to life.