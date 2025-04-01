Balance, consistency & being proactive

Long hours in surgery, endless consultations, and immense responsibilities—life as a doctor is relentless. But for Dr Manjula Anagani, prioritising health isn’t just a personal choice; it’s a necessity. “The fast-paced nature of my work leaves little room for personal time, but I firmly believe that prioritising health is essential—not just for personal well-being but also to lead by example.”

The power of routine

Discipline is the foundation of her well-being. “I begin my day before sunrise with meditation, which enhances my mental clarity and sets a positive tone for the hours ahead,” Manjula tells us. A quick stretching session follows, waking up her body and improving flexibility before a day packed with surgeries and patient care.

Between procedures, she carves out moments to hydrate and refuel with nutrient-rich snacks. “To sustain my energy, I ensure scheduled breaks where I can focus on my well-being.”

Eating for energy

A well-balanced diet is key to maintaining stamina. “Nutrition plays a crucial role in my overall wellness. My meals are carefully planned to provide the right balance of protein, fibre, and essential vitamins,” adds the doctor.

Her day on a plate:

Breakfast: “A mix of protein and complex carbohydrates—often eggs, whole grains, and fresh fruits.”

Lunch: “A light but nutritious meal featuring lean proteins, vegetables, and whole grains.”

Evening snacks: “A handful of nuts or a smoothie for sustained energy.”

Dinner: “A simple, early meal with digestion-friendly foods like soups, salads, and light proteins.”

“Processed foods, refined sugars, and excessive caffeine are consciously avoided. Instead, hydration and natural energy boosters take precedence. What we eat fuels our performance. I choose wisely.”



