Atmosphere Kanifushi’s Just Veg Festival Turns 5 With Chef Fabrizio Marino’s Plant-Based Creations

Forget predictable menus and bland salads — Atmosphere Kanifushi in the Maldives is set to host the 5th edition of its acclaimed Just Veg Festival from October 3 to 9, 2025, showcasing that plant-based cuisine can be daring, creative, and unforgettable.

The highlight of the week-long celebration will be an exclusive ‘Just Veg Festive’ dinner menu by celebrity Italian chef Fabrizio Marino. The Tuscan culinary innovator, known for elevating vegan and vegetarian dining into fine gastronomy, is celebrated for transforming fruits, vegetables, and herbs into dishes that are both delicate and bold.

To complement the menu, wines and spirits from five renowned partners will be paired with Chef Marino’s dishes. Making its debut this year is Bottega SpA, Italy’s award-winning lifestyle winery, presenting its premium wines and artisanal Grappas. Returning partners include Champagne Guy Charbaut, Bodegas Viñátigo, Glenelly Estate, and Martín Códax, ensuring a diverse and global tasting experience.

“Food should thrill you. It should challenge what you think you know,” said Chef Fabrizio Marino. “That’s why I keep coming back to Just Veg Festival — because here at Atmosphere Kanifushi we can experiment, surprise, and create something worth remembering.”

Since its inception, the festival has grown from a niche idea to a cult favourite on the international culinary calendar. Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi, noted, “Plant-based dining can support a healthy lifestyle and, most importantly, be rich and flavourful when crafted with imagination and care.”

Exclusive festival dinners will be held at the resort’s signature restaurant Just Veg and are open to guests on pre-booking as part of the Atmosphere Kanifushi Plan.