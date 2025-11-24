Arunachal's Yak Churpi Gets GI Tag

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's centuries-old highland staple, Yak churpi, has received Geographical Indication (GI) registration.

State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in a post on X on Monday, said the GI tag marks not just a milestone for a traditional product, but a moment of pride for the mountain communities whose identity and survival are intertwined with yak culture and Himalayan ecology.

The deputy chief minister underscored that Yak Churpi, long valued for its dense texture, high nutritional content and long shelf life, has quietly sustained generations in the harsh, high-altitude terrains of Tawang and West Kameng.

"Yak Churpi has been a simple but important part of life in our higher regions for generations," Mein said in the post on X, noting that the cheese has historically served as a critical food resource for families living in remote, climate-challenging zones with limited agricultural options.

With the product now formally registered under GI (Reg No 809), Mein said the recognition is expected to elevate both its cultural standing and market viability.

"With its GI recognition, this local product now gets a boost in visibility and value for our communities," he posted, emphasising that the tag safeguards indigenous processing techniques and guarantees authenticity for buyers.

Produced from locally sourced yak milk and crafted using traditional knowledge passed down through pastoral families, Yak churpi is not merely a culinary item, it is a symbol of resilience, identity and ecological harmony.

"A quiet reflection of our traditions and the connection our people share with the mountains," Mein said.

Experts note that the GI protection will help shield local producers from imitation, open doors to premium niche markets, and strengthen the economic foundation of yak-herding households, particularly at a time when climate change and shifting livelihood patterns pose new challenges in the Himalayan belt.

The recognition may also expand opportunities for value-added products, tourism-driven promotion, and branding of Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous foods at national and international platforms.

Officials say that Yak churpi's inclusion in the GI registry adds to the growing list of Arunachal's unique cultural assets, helping preserve local heritage while encouraging sustainable economic development in the state's high-altitude districts.

More than a food item, the deputy chief minister said, Yak churpi represents the enduring bond between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and their ancestral mountain environment, a connection that continues to define the state's identity.