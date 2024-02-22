Top
Home » Lifestyle » Food and Recipes

Aromas of Firdaus at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Food and Recipes
DC Correspondent
22 Feb 2024 11:50 AM GMT
Indulge in authentic Arabian flavors at Aromas of Firdaus. From mezze to tagines, savor traditional delicacies in a vibrant setting with live music
Aromas of Firdaus at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre
x
When: Every Saturday, Where: HYBA, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Time: 12.30 PM-01.30 PM
Embark on a culinary journey at Aromas of Firdaus: An exploration of the rich culture and flavors of Arabia. Delight in genuine delicacies crafted with precision, from savory mezze to fragrant tagines, honoring traditional recipes.
Immerse yourself in a vibrant atmosphere, complemented by live music and the company of dear ones. Join us for an extraordinary brunch affair, showcasing a tempting variety of tastes in a lively setting. Complete with poolside relaxation, live grilling stations, and versatile seating options indoors and outdoors, it's an experience you won't want to overlook.

When: Every Saturday

Where: HYBA, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Time: 12.30 PM-01.30 PM






( Source : Press Release )
Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre Arabian cuisine Aromas of Firdaus 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X