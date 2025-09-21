Andhra Canteen Hosts Hyderabad’s First Filter Coffee Rave

Hyderabad: Andhra Canteen, successfully hosted a First -of-its-kind in Hyderabad “ A Filter Coffee Rave”. Hyderabad’s nightlife got a caffeine kick. Forget shots and cocktails — it was Filter Coffee Music, and pure vibes.

To prove that you don’t need alcohol to have a wild time — just good beats, good friends, and a hot Filter Coffee in hand. Andhra Canteen has always made South Indian food fun — now it’s making South Indian culture the life of the party.

The event drew an energetic crowd of over 400+ filter coffee lovers, music enthusiasts, and culture seekers, celebrating an evening filled with flavors, beats, and nostalgia. The three-hour-long cultural experience (4 PM – 7 PM) brought together the essence of South Indian tradition with a modern, eclectic twist. Guests were treated to authentic filter coffee aromas paired with high-energy live music Renowned Artist, setting the perfect backdrop for an evening that resonated with youthful vibrance and regional pride.

Dress Code with a Twist-Adding to the festive vibe, the event featured a unique dress code, “Lime n Spice,” encouraging attendees to arrive in shades of yellow, green, and red. The colorful turnout created a lively, vibrant atmosphere that perfectly complemented the spirit of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Hyma Kesineni, Spokesperson for Andhra Canteen, said: “Our idea was to celebrate community, culture, and creativity under one roof. The Filter Coffee Rave is a first of its Kind event in Hyderabad and its not just an event—it’s a movement to blend tradition with contemporary experiences. The overwhelming response with 400+ attendees proves how Hyderabad embraces innovation rooted in its cultural identity.”

The Filter Coffee Rave is set to become a recurring celebration at Andhra Canteen, promising bigger and more immersive experiences in the future.