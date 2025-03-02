An unforgettable afternoon with Chef Nikitha Umesh at Foodstories!

Hyderabad: Chef Nikitha Umesh, hosted the chef's table aty the newly opened Foodstories in Banjara Hills on Saturday. What followed was an engaging discussion and tasting of her favourite treats. The exclusive event was an unforgettable afternoon of culinary delights.

Guests indulged in a specially curated menu featuring:

- Haleem Galette with Brown Butter Sauce and Seasonal Greens

- Biryani-Spiced Pulled Lamb with Cheesy Bajra Khichri and Coriander Oil

- Sticky Date & Toffee Pudding with Pistachio and Rose Tuile and Vanilla Bean Gelato

The highlight definitely was the Bajra Kichri, a healthy and wholesome meal by itself with its high fibre content. The sticky date and toffee pudding with pistachio too was a melt in the mouth experience.

Guests also took home recipes and inspiration for their next house part besides experiencing the rich flavours and traditions of Indian cuisine with Chef Nikitha Umesh.