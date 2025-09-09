An Exclusive Two-Night Chef’s Table at Roast x Salt & Pepper

This September, Hyderabad is set to witness something truly rare. For two nights only, Roast CCX and Salt & Pepper present A Culinary Homecoming — a chef’s table that brings together the artistry of Chef Sreekar Kapuganti and Chef Clive Fernandes, two chefs whose journeys have taken them across the world, now returning to create an unforgettable experience on home ground.

Chef Sreekar’s story comes full circle with this showcase. From growing up around family tables in Hyderabad to crafting menus for global leaders, his cuisine reflects years of curiosity, discipline and creative growth.

Alongside him, Chef Clive returns from Toronto, where he shaped his career in celebrated dining rooms such as the iconic Auberge du Pommier. His style — classical French foundations expressed with modern clarity — offers Hyderabad diners a rare chance to taste his work in India.

The two chefs will present a multi-course menu crafted exclusively for these evenings. Each dish is designed as a reflection of their journeys: refined yet personal, globally influenced yet rooted in memory.

Highlights include Tuna Aioli Gougère, Lamb Chop with Jus and Seasonal Vegetables, and a contemporary interpretation of Black Forest for the non-vegetarian menu, while the vegetarian menu features creations such as Parm Curd and Truffle Gougère, Silken Tofu with Ginger Dressing, and Peas and Saffron Agnolotti.

Seats are strictly limited, making this not just a dinner but a moment to be part of. For those who appreciate rare collaborations, culinary craftsmanship and intimate settings, this promises to be an experience that will not be repeated.