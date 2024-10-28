A Taste of Autumn

As the cool breeze of autumn sweeps through the landscape, it signals the time for warm, comforting foods that embrace the season's transition. In India, autumn is a cherished time for gathering with family and indulging in traditional recipes that evoke a sense of warmth and nostalgia. Here’s a journey through some beloved Indian autumn staples that turn the season into a celebration of flavours and comfort.

Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Aromas

Autumn in India often brings an abundance of pumpkins and sweet potatoes, both of which find their way into a variety of traditional dishes. “In India, we have a way with our foods, we combine the richness of the produce with the complexity of the spices and then we cook it with so much love and patience that it's hard to not be delighted with the results. Kaddu (pumpkin) is a staple of ours, and I don’t know about other regions of the country, but North Indians and Northeast Indians take their sweet potatoes seriously. During fasts and poojas, we grill our sweet potatoes on either coal or on the stove and it’s delicious,” says Rakhee Krishnan (30), a chef from Mumbai.

One popular recipe is Khatta Meetha Kaddu—a tangy-sweet pumpkin curry. The orange flesh of the pumpkin is simmered with a blend of spices, jaggery and tamarind, creating a balance of sweet and sour that pairs perfectly with fluffy basmati rice or warm rotis.





The other staple is sweet potatoes. They are often roasted or used in Shakarkandi Chaat. This popular street food features roasted sweet potatoes tossed with a spicy blend of chaat masala, lemon juice and fresh herbs. The combination of sweet and spicy flavours, along with a sprinkling of crunchy sev (crispy gram flour noodles), makes it a delightful autumn treat.

Lentils and Greens

Autumn’s cooler weather also calls for hearty soups and stews. In India, Sarson da Saag is a quintessential dish of the season. This Punjabi classic consists of mustard greens cooked with a medley of spices and a dollop of butter. It is traditionally served with Makki di Roti (corn flatbread), making it a nourishing and satisfying meal.



Sarson da Saag Recipe



of fresh coriander. 1. Wash and chop the mustard greens and spinach.2. Cook them with onions, garlic, ginger, and a mix of spicessuch as turmeric, cumin, and garam masala.3. Simmer until the greens are soft, then blend the mixtureto a smooth consistency.4. Finish with a generous amount of butter and a sprinkleof fresh coriander.



and serve hot. Khatta Meetha Kaddu Recipe1. Cut the pumpkin into cubesand sauté it with cumin seedsand mustard seeds.2. Add finely chopped onions,garlic and ginger, cookinguntil golden.3. Put turmeric, coriander andred chilli powder as per taste.4. Mix in chopped tomatoes,tamarind paste and jaggery.5. Cook until the pumpkin is tender.6. Garnish with fresh cilantroand serve hot.

Dal Tadka Anytime



For an equally comforting yet less common autumn dish, try Dal Tadka. This spiced lentil dish is prepared by cooking yellow lentils with onions, tomatoes, and a tempering of mustard seeds, cumin seeds and dried red chillies. The result is a rich, flavorful dal that pairs beautifully with steamed rice or chapati.

Gulgule Feast

No autumn meal is complete without a touch of sweetness. Gulgule are small, round fritters made from a batter of whole wheat flour, jaggery (unrefined cane sugar) and spices such as cardamom. Often enriched with grated coconut or sesame seeds, the batter is dropped into hot oil and deep-fried until golden brown. Gulgule is particularly popular during festivals and is well enjoyed when the weather isn't particularly cold but quite chilly. Its rich, caramelized taste and warm, spiced aroma make it a cherished part of Indian culinary traditions.

As the days grow shorter and the nights cooler, Indian autumn recipes offer a comforting embrace of rich flavours and wholesome ingredients. From the tangy sweetness of pumpkin curry to the heartiness of lentil stews and the warmth of traditional sweets, these dishes celebrate the season with every bite. Enjoying these foods with family and friends not only nourishes the body but also the soul, making autumn a truly special time of year.

