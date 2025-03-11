The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace Gears Up for a Spectacular Holi Fest!

With the festival of colors just around the corner, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is set for a vibrant transformation, offering two extraordinary Holi experiences that promise to delight every kind of celebrant. From families seeking a refined culinary journey to friends looking for high-energy revelry, the hotel's thoughtfully crafted celebrations capture both the traditional essence and contemporary spirit of India's most colorful festival.





'FEAST'ival of Colours at Seasonal Tastes

Stepping into Seasonal Tastes on Holi will be like entering a world where colors and flavors dance together in perfect harmony. The restaurant's festive brunch will showcase a kaleidoscope of dishes—from street-side favorites like crispy jalebis and creamy lassi to gourmet interpretations of regional classics. Live stations will tempt guests with the sizzle of fresh kebabs, the aroma of handcrafted chaats, and the sweetness of just-prepared desserts. Children will find their own joy in specially designed activities while adults can toast the festival with signature Holi-inspired beverages. The restaurant's elegant yet festive atmosphere creates the perfect backdrop for family celebrations and memorable photographs.

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace Hotel Facade

Event Details:

Date: 14th March 2025

14th March 2025 Time: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM



